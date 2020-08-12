Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Khomotso Phahlane loses Labour Court appeal against dismissal from SAPS Daily Maverick assistant editor Marianne Thamm says the former acting police commissioner is not going down without a fight. 12 August 2020 1:29 PM
'I hope African leaders are not bullied to take the unapproved Russian vaccine' President Vladimir Putin says Russia has developed the first COVID-19 vaccine. Listeners on The Clement Manyathela Show comment. 12 August 2020 12:17 PM
The Manyathela brothers and callers share their hardships of growing up poor Clement Manyathela facilitates a conversation on what it was like growing up in difficult circumstances. 12 August 2020 12:15 PM
PP takes Parliament to court over bid to remove her, calls bid unconstitutional News24 parliamentary reporter Jan Gerber reflects on the court case between Busisiwe Mkhwebane and the National Assembly. 12 August 2020 1:09 PM
R200b Covid-19 loan scheme's paid out only R13b. Can a makeover get it to work? Since it launched in May, the scheme's helped only 6.6% of businesses it targets. Will recent changes lead to improvement? 11 August 2020 8:48 PM
Eskom pensioners receive Covid 19-relief bonuses totalling R104m The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom's Linda Mateza about the once-off payment to its pensioners. 11 August 2020 7:25 PM
Thank God van Rooyen wasn't finance minister for longer, Zondo commission told Lungisa Fuzile (former National Treasury DG) tore into former minister Des van Rooyen's performance and choice of advisers. 11 August 2020 6:43 PM
Pyramid schemes: It's greed, you think you stand a better chance than the others National Consumer Commission director of prosecutions Joseph Selolo says you can't be naive or claim to be duped. 8 August 2020 2:44 PM
Premier Winde calls for alcohol sales ban to be lifted in WC Following a cabinet meeting, Winde said that the province had sufficient health capability to manage COVID-19 patients. 7 August 2020 5:32 PM
Lobola: 'Traditions over the years managed to bring stability into our homes' Clement Manyathela speaks to heritage consultant Mbuso Khoza to find out more about the consequences of not paying lobola. 12 August 2020 12:27 PM
'Some women are even scared to become moms because it might impact their career' Talent strategist, leadership expert and executive coach Anja van Beek gives her take on the motherhood penalty. 11 August 2020 5:48 PM
Veteran broadcaster Bob Mabena passes away Tributes and condolence messages have been pouring in since the news broke. 10 August 2020 5:42 PM
Lorch and Shonga may lack match fitness when they return - Mazola Molefe The club has said in a statement that the two will be able to play once disciplinary processes have been finalised. 12 August 2020 1:56 PM
Ramaphosa congratulates Brad Binder on his MotoGP victory The motorcycle racer flew the South African flag high with his first win in the MotoGP premier class on Sunday. 9 August 2020 5:14 PM
SA soccer season returns with Nedbank Cup semi-finals today Baroka and Bloem Celtic will be part of South African football history when they play the first professional game of football in t... 8 August 2020 12:02 PM
[WATCH] Woman using paint roller to apply sunscreen on back leaves us intrigued Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 August 2020 8:34 AM
[WATCH] Mother reading dirty text from son's girlfriend leave us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 August 2020 8:33 AM
Bob Mabena was generous in spirit and allowed everybody to shine - Penny Lebyane Radio and TV personality Penny Lebyane remembers South African radio and television veteran Bob Mabena. 11 August 2020 3:25 PM
UPDATE: SA records 2,511 new COVID-19 cases out of 11,483 tests conducted The number of national recoveries so far is 426,125, which translates to a recovery rate of 75%. Gauteng has 150,082 recoverie... 11 August 2020 10:38 PM
Beirut blast: 'Think of an apocalyptic movie, that is what it looks like' South African broadcaster living in Lebanon Mia Verdoorn Shamma reflects on how the country looks like after the two explosions. 7 August 2020 7:35 AM
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C. 6 August 2020 8:38 PM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
WATCH: Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa addresses the nation After a series of protests and uproar about the treatment of civilians, including the jailing of some, Zimbabwe's President will a... 4 August 2020 9:55 AM
Why NetFlorist should be congratulated for bringing back whiny Harold Branding expert Andy Rice explains why NetFlorist's radio campaign is his advertising hero of the week. 11 August 2020 8:14 PM
It's far less risky to lend to a female entrepreneur than a male one - research Studies across the world and industries consistently show women-entrepreneurs have a better risk profile, says Janeesha Perumal. 11 August 2020 9:26 AM
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work. 5 August 2020 8:54 PM
PP takes Parliament to court over bid to remove her, calls bid unconstitutional

12 August 2020 1:09 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Parliament
Public Protector
Court
removal

News24 parliamentary reporter Jan Gerber reflects on the court case between Busisiwe Mkhwebane and the National Assembly.

In a bid to stop Parliament from removing her from office, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is appearing in court on Wednesday.

The Public Protector wants an interim interdict on removal processes pending a judicial review citing that rules passed by Parliament to deal with her removal are unconstitutional.

RELATED: Proceedings to remove public protector need to be transparent - Natasha Mazzone

Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report chats to News24 parliamentary reporter Jan Gerber who is following the story.

Dali Mpofu who is representing the Public Protector has told the court that the Democratic Alliance has a vendatta against Mkwebane, Gerber reports.

The second argument is that the Speaker Thandi Modise is not acting reasonably in the way that she has dealt with the Public Protector. Mkhwebane heard from the media about her removal proceedings.

Jan Gerber, Parliamentary reporter - News24

The Speaker's argument is that Parliament has a constitutional right to remove the Public Protector or any Chapter 9 institution.

Listen below to the full report on the court proceedings:


Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Parliament
Public Protector
Court
removal

Out of business 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

R200b Covid-19 loan scheme's paid out only R13b. Can a makeover get it to work?

11 August 2020 8:48 PM

Since it launched in May, the scheme's helped only 6.6% of businesses it targets. Will recent changes lead to improvement?

123rf A pile of two hundred rand notes, South African currency money

Eskom pensioners receive Covid 19-relief bonuses totalling R104m

11 August 2020 7:25 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom's Linda Mateza about the once-off payment to its pensioners.

190715-des-van-rooyen-edjpg

Thank God van Rooyen wasn't finance minister for longer, Zondo commission told

11 August 2020 6:43 PM

Lungisa Fuzile (former National Treasury DG) tore into former minister Des van Rooyen's performance and choice of advisers.

200811-des-van-rooyen-edjpg

Van Rooyen blames Madonsela & white-owned media for state capture allegations

11 August 2020 5:46 PM

The former Cabinet minister, during his testimony on Tuesday at the state capture inquiry, accused the former Public Protector of making findings against him without giving him an opportunity to answer.

190715-des-van-rooyen-edjpg

Van Rooyen to cross-examine Fuzile before he takes stand at Zondo commission

11 August 2020 1:06 PM

EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives an update on what is happening at the state capture commission.

Zimbabwe map flag 123rfpolitics 123rf

What is happening in Zim is self-evident, it requires no denial - rights lawyer

11 August 2020 11:24 AM

Zimbabwe government spokesman Nick Mangwana denies that there are human rights violations happening in that country.

Cyril Ramaphosa

'Eradicate chauvinism, sexism and patriarchy. They enable oppression of women'

10 August 2020 9:01 AM

In his "From The Desk of the President" column, Cyril Ramaphosa unpacks a number of commitments made under Generation Equality.

JZuma

Zuma apologises to Hanekom for 'known enemy agent' tweet

9 August 2020 4:50 PM

Former president Jacob Zuma said on his official Twitter account that he “unconditionally withdraws” the allegation.

Cyril Ramaphosa

Enabling women to become financially independent will help curb GBV - Ramaphosa

9 August 2020 2:02 PM

The president said in his Women's Day speech there are efforts to give women access to productive assets such as land.

200808ollygif

ANC in Free State feels betrayed by members who voted against Olly Mlamleli

9 August 2020 8:05 AM

Mlamleli was ousted during a special council meeting on Friday night through a motion of no confidence brought by the Freedom Front Plus.

PP takes Parliament to court over bid to remove her, calls bid unconstitutional

Politics

Politics

'I hope African leaders are not bullied to take the unapproved Russian vaccine'

Local

Local

COVID-19 cases in SA going down but citizens need to remain cautious - Mkhize

Local

Local

Public Enterprises Dept says it's close to finalising SAA's rescue plan

12 August 2020 1:51 PM

12 August 2020 1:51 PM

DA's Steenhuisen: Ramaphosa must end hard lockdown now

12 August 2020 1:47 PM

12 August 2020 1:47 PM

As WC COVID-19 cases decline, will province move to different lockdown level?

12 August 2020 12:57 PM

12 August 2020 12:57 PM

