PP takes Parliament to court over bid to remove her, calls bid unconstitutional
In a bid to stop Parliament from removing her from office, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is appearing in court on Wednesday.
The Public Protector wants an interim interdict on removal processes pending a judicial review citing that rules passed by Parliament to deal with her removal are unconstitutional.
Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report chats to News24 parliamentary reporter Jan Gerber who is following the story.
Dali Mpofu who is representing the Public Protector has told the court that the Democratic Alliance has a vendatta against Mkwebane, Gerber reports.
The second argument is that the Speaker Thandi Modise is not acting reasonably in the way that she has dealt with the Public Protector. Mkhwebane heard from the media about her removal proceedings.Jan Gerber, Parliamentary reporter - News24
The Speaker's argument is that Parliament has a constitutional right to remove the Public Protector or any Chapter 9 institution.
Listen below to the full report on the court proceedings:
