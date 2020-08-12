Khomotso Phahlane loses Labour Court appeal against dismissal from SAPS
Former acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane has lost a Labour Court bid to challenge his dismissal from the South African Police Service (SAPS).
Phahlane is currently facing charges relating to procurement fraud totalling R84 million linked to a blue lights tender for Gauteng police vehicles.
Daily Maverick assistant editor Marianne Thamm says the Labour Court did not have the jurisdiction in this particular case to make a decision on a disciplinary case which took place under the SAPS Act.
What it shows is from the beginning Phahlane has obviously undertaken to fight back from the time he had to appear before his disciplinary, which was chaired by advocate Terry Tau.Marianne Thamm- Assistant editor at Daily Maverick
Thamm says that the Labour Court is essentially saying the arena that is best suited for Phahlane to challenge this case is through Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration.
He tried to challenge those proceedings to the High Court, saying only the president and the national commissioner could discipline him and in that case the court says his legal argument made no sense and dismissed his case.Marianne Thamm- Assistant editor at Daily Maverick
Thamm says Phahlane is continuing to challenging criminal charges which are being investigated by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate relating to the alleged procurement irregularities relating to emergency lights amounting to more than R86 million and that it seems he is not going down without a fight.
Listen below for the full interview ...
