The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:05
Masterclass - Animal Behaviour
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Dr Mac - Vet and accredited Animal Behaviourist
Today at 15:16
EWN: Denel fails to pay workers
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Bonga Dlulane- EWN Reporter
Today at 15:45
SAMWU affiliated Tshwane workers want pay deal signed
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Nkhetheni Muthavhi,Tshwane Samwu
Today at 16:10
EWN: Public Protector challenges parliamentary removal process
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 16:52
NPA receives money from Germany
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Martin Schaffer, German Ambassador to South Africa
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:48
inverroche gin seeing flames
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lorna Scott - Co-Founder And Creative Director Of Inverroche Distillery at Inverroche Distillery
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Business Unusual will have you looking at rubber in what has not been a Goodyear and may require a Continental shift to fix
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja: Restaurants are battling to survive, but holding on to waiter’s tips is illegal and immoral
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 19:33
Shapeshifter - Leader in building industry on surviving a Covid-19 slump
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Booth - CEO at Corobrik
Latest Local
Khomotso Phahlane loses Labour Court appeal against dismissal from SAPS Daily Maverick assistant editor Marianne Thamm says the former acting police commissioner is not going down without a fight. 12 August 2020 1:29 PM
'I hope African leaders are not bullied to take the unapproved Russian vaccine' President Vladimir Putin says Russia has developed the first COVID-19 vaccine. Listeners on The Clement Manyathela Show comment. 12 August 2020 12:17 PM
The Manyathela brothers and callers share their hardships of growing up poor Clement Manyathela facilitates a conversation on what it was like growing up in difficult circumstances. 12 August 2020 12:15 PM
View all Local
PP takes Parliament to court over bid to remove her, calls bid unconstitutional News24 parliamentary reporter Jan Gerber reflects on the court case between Busisiwe Mkhwebane and the National Assembly. 12 August 2020 1:09 PM
R200b Covid-19 loan scheme's paid out only R13b. Can a makeover get it to work? Since it launched in May, the scheme's helped only 6.6% of businesses it targets. Will recent changes lead to improvement? 11 August 2020 8:48 PM
Eskom pensioners receive Covid 19-relief bonuses totalling R104m The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom's Linda Mateza about the once-off payment to its pensioners. 11 August 2020 7:25 PM
View all Politics
Thank God van Rooyen wasn't finance minister for longer, Zondo commission told Lungisa Fuzile (former National Treasury DG) tore into former minister Des van Rooyen's performance and choice of advisers. 11 August 2020 6:43 PM
Pyramid schemes: It's greed, you think you stand a better chance than the others National Consumer Commission director of prosecutions Joseph Selolo says you can't be naive or claim to be duped. 8 August 2020 2:44 PM
Premier Winde calls for alcohol sales ban to be lifted in WC Following a cabinet meeting, Winde said that the province had sufficient health capability to manage COVID-19 patients. 7 August 2020 5:32 PM
View all Business
Lobola: 'Traditions over the years managed to bring stability into our homes' Clement Manyathela speaks to heritage consultant Mbuso Khoza to find out more about the consequences of not paying lobola. 12 August 2020 12:27 PM
'Some women are even scared to become moms because it might impact their career' Talent strategist, leadership expert and executive coach Anja van Beek gives her take on the motherhood penalty. 11 August 2020 5:48 PM
Veteran broadcaster Bob Mabena passes away Tributes and condolence messages have been pouring in since the news broke. 10 August 2020 5:42 PM
View all Lifestyle
Lorch and Shonga may lack match fitness when they return - Mazola Molefe The club has said in a statement that the two will be able to play once disciplinary processes have been finalised. 12 August 2020 1:56 PM
Ramaphosa congratulates Brad Binder on his MotoGP victory The motorcycle racer flew the South African flag high with his first win in the MotoGP premier class on Sunday. 9 August 2020 5:14 PM
SA soccer season returns with Nedbank Cup semi-finals today Baroka and Bloem Celtic will be part of South African football history when they play the first professional game of football in t... 8 August 2020 12:02 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Woman using paint roller to apply sunscreen on back leaves us intrigued Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 August 2020 8:34 AM
[WATCH] Mother reading dirty text from son's girlfriend leave us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 August 2020 8:33 AM
Bob Mabena was generous in spirit and allowed everybody to shine - Penny Lebyane Radio and TV personality Penny Lebyane remembers South African radio and television veteran Bob Mabena. 11 August 2020 3:25 PM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: SA records 2,511 new COVID-19 cases out of 11,483 tests conducted The number of national recoveries so far is 426,125, which translates to a recovery rate of 75%. Gauteng has 150,082 recoverie... 11 August 2020 10:38 PM
Beirut blast: 'Think of an apocalyptic movie, that is what it looks like' South African broadcaster living in Lebanon Mia Verdoorn Shamma reflects on how the country looks like after the two explosions. 7 August 2020 7:35 AM
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C. 6 August 2020 8:38 PM
View all World
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
WATCH: Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa addresses the nation After a series of protests and uproar about the treatment of civilians, including the jailing of some, Zimbabwe's President will a... 4 August 2020 9:55 AM
View all Africa
Why NetFlorist should be congratulated for bringing back whiny Harold Branding expert Andy Rice explains why NetFlorist's radio campaign is his advertising hero of the week. 11 August 2020 8:14 PM
It’s far less risky to lend to a female entrepreneur than a male one - research Studies across the world and industries consistently show women-entrepreneurs have a better risk profile, says Janeesha Perumal. 11 August 2020 9:26 AM
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work. 5 August 2020 8:54 PM
View all Opinion
Khomotso Phahlane loses Labour Court appeal against dismissal from SAPS

12 August 2020 1:29 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
SAPS
Corruption
Former police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane
labour court

Daily Maverick assistant editor Marianne Thamm says the former acting police commissioner is not going down without a fight.

Former acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane has lost a Labour Court bid to challenge his dismissal from the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Phahlane is currently facing charges relating to procurement fraud totalling R84 million linked to a blue lights tender for Gauteng police vehicles.

Daily Maverick assistant editor Marianne Thamm says the Labour Court did not have the jurisdiction in this particular case to make a decision on a disciplinary case which took place under the SAPS Act.

What it shows is from the beginning Phahlane has obviously undertaken to fight back from the time he had to appear before his disciplinary, which was chaired by advocate Terry Tau.

Marianne Thamm- Assistant editor at Daily Maverick

Thamm says that the Labour Court is essentially saying the arena that is best suited for Phahlane to challenge this case is through Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration.

He tried to challenge those proceedings to the High Court, saying only the president and the national commissioner could discipline him and in that case the court says his legal argument made no sense and dismissed his case.

Marianne Thamm- Assistant editor at Daily Maverick

RELATED: 'It is very dangerous for police service to not have stability in top position'

Thamm says Phahlane is continuing to challenging criminal charges which are being investigated by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate relating to the alleged procurement irregularities relating to emergency lights amounting to more than R86 million and that it seems he is not going down without a fight.

Listen below for the full interview ...


12 August 2020 1:29 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
SAPS
Corruption
Former police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane
labour court

More from Local

Ampoule with a vaccine from the new coronavirus COVID-19 123rf

'I hope African leaders are not bullied to take the unapproved Russian vaccine'

12 August 2020 12:17 PM

President Vladimir Putin says Russia has developed the first COVID-19 vaccine. Listeners on The Clement Manyathela Show comment.

clement-manyathela-picjpg

The Manyathela brothers and callers share their hardships of growing up poor

12 August 2020 12:15 PM

Clement Manyathela facilitates a conversation on what it was like growing up in difficult circumstances.

Raymond Zondo

WATCH LIVE: Zondo commission on state capture to hear more evidence on Prasa

12 August 2020 10:57 AM

Last week, it heard how former Prasa chair Tintswalo Makhubele took on that role while she had also applied to be a judge.

20200723mkhizeineasterncapejfif

COVID-19 cases in SA going down but citizens need to remain cautious - Mkhize

12 August 2020 8:00 AM

Health minister says South Africans need to continue washing their hands, wearing masks and social distancing to avoid resurgence.

Rapid test for antibody detection Covid-19 coronavirus antibody test 123rf

UPDATE: SA records 2,511 new COVID-19 cases out of 11,483 tests conducted

11 August 2020 10:38 PM

The number of national recoveries so far is 426,125, which translates to a recovery rate of 75%. Gauteng has 150,082 recoveries.

Coffin funeral 123rf

Funeral costs increase by as much as 25% because of PPE expenses

11 August 2020 5:52 PM

Avbob general manager Pieter van der Westhuizen says have hired more people and converted shipping containers to cold rooms.

200811-des-van-rooyen-edjpg

Van Rooyen blames Madonsela & white-owned media for state capture allegations

11 August 2020 5:46 PM

The former Cabinet minister, during his testimony on Tuesday at the state capture inquiry, accused the former Public Protector of making findings against him without giving him an opportunity to answer.

Light bulb against dark background, electricity, load shedding. Image: Pexels.

Eskom's Andre de Ruyter says power cuts to continue until next year

11 August 2020 5:41 PM

De Ruyter briefed the Cape Town Press Club on Tuesday on the parastatal’s turnaround strategy.

empty-school-desk-chair-classroom-grade-learning-education-teaching-pupils-123rf

School governing bodies association wants clarity on teachers with comorbidities

11 August 2020 5:25 PM

Matakanye Matakanya says despite directives from the department of education there are still questions that need answers.

VBS

Court rules that VBS findings against Msiza are unconstitutional

11 August 2020 5:00 PM

Court rules the findings against suspended ANC Limpopo treasurer Daniel Msiza in the VBS scandal unconstitutional.

