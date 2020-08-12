Streaming issues? Report here
Lorch and Shonga may lack match fitness when they return - Mazola Molefe

12 August 2020 1:56 PM
by Neo Koza
Justin Shonga
Thembinkosi Lorch

The club has said in a statement that the two will be able to play once disciplinary processes have been finalised.

Orlando Pirates has confirmed that Thembinkosi Lorch and Justin Shonga are facing disciplinary action and have been excluded from the squad that reported for the BSE bubble on Sunday.

This follows "a breach of the team’s protocols".

In a statement released on Tuesday, the club said, "all players have been educated, and are constantly reminded, of their responsibilities as public servants and role models. Both players will be afforded the opportunity to return to play once the disciplinary processes have been finalised."

Soccer Laduma senior writer Mazola Molefe says there are no further details as to which protocols were breached.

I don't know the full details of what protocol the two players breached but they have been excluded from camp all together, pending a disciplinary hearing.

Mazola Molefe, Senior writer - Soccer Laduma

Those are two big players, especially Thembinkosi Lorch. He is a reigning footballer of the season in the Premier Soccer League so it's a big scandal if you like.

Mazola Molefe, Senior writer - Soccer Laduma

My understanding is that the disciplinary process would take its course, I don't know over how long a period because obviously the games are coming in thick and fast. I think teams are playing every two or three days. If you ask me my personal opinion I think it is probably a waste to try and get them in because their match fitness would have fallen behind.

Mazola Molefe, Senior writer - Soccer Laduma

Click on the link below to hear more....


