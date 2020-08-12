Women can tackle workspace inequality without the victim mentality - Nikki Bush
Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush speaks on how women can empower and approach inequality in a workspace differently without holding on to the victim mentality.
She argued that there are a number of things that keep women trapped in the victim mindset and one of them is looking for validation outside themselves - in most cases from men - instead of looking for internal validation.
She also added that most of the time there is a concept that women have, where they feel if they are not busy or seen they simply do not exist.
We have become very, very dependent on the outside world to tell us that we are okay.Nikki Bush - Human potential and parenting expert
Bush says women and male counterparts need to communicate what they think as fair and the necessary needs that can be applied which would create a way that does not pin humans against each other.
She argues that there are a lot of manipulative conversations that need to be settled for the inequality gap to be resolved.
Because often the conversations are, as you may have seen, power over each other versus how we all can win or can we stand along each other and pull together.Nikki Bush - Human potential and parenting expert
We need to be sitting down and asking each other how this is serving us, how is this serving us. Are we all getting ahead here or is one of us being held down so the other one could climb over or on top?Nikki Bush - Human potential and parenting expert
Women inherently are actually powerful beings and inherently ruthless human beings.Nikki Bush - Human potential and parenting expert
Bush says humans need to sometimes sit by themselves and think of ways in which they can solve problems instead of pointing fingers. She argued that most of the time people are too busy fighting that sometimes they miss the good things that are happening around them.
Listen below for the full interview ...
