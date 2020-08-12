Department of Basic Education releases final combined matric exam timetable
The Department of Basic Education has released the final combined Matric Exam timetable, which will commence on 5 November and conclude 15 December 2020.
"Let me take this time to wish all candidates the very best of luck as they prepare for this exam. It has been a challenging year, but you will make it," says Deputy Minister for the Department of Basic Education Reginah Mhaule.
We have released the final combined Matric Exam timetable, which will commence on 5 Nov and conclude 15 Dec. Let me take this time to wish all candidates the very best of luck as they prepare for this exam. It has been a challenging year, but you will make it! @DBE_SA @SAgovnews pic.twitter.com/gJ6Jp3mNQP— Dr Reginah Mhaule (@ReginahMhaule) August 12, 2020
