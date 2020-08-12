Denel doesn’t have operating capital to pay workers - Report
Unions Solidarity and the United Association of South Africa are preparing to file contempt of court papers after the state arms manufacturer Denel failed to comply with a judgment, ordering them to pay workers outstanding salaries.
Eyewitness News Reporter Bonga Dlulane says Denel has been struggling to pay over 3,700 employees their full salaries since May this year, stating they do not have the money.
They have 3,700 workers that have not been paid, meaning they have millions and millions of money owed to workers and they do not have the capacity. They don’t have operating capital to pay these people.Bonga Dlulane- EWN Reporter
RELATED: Solidarity's urgent court documents to force Denel to pay employees taxes, UIF
The Labour Court on 4 August 2020 ordered Denel to pay workers outstanding salaries for May, June and July as well as statutory obligations such as employee pension fund on the 7 of August.
Dlulane says Denel told trade unions that it could not honour the court ruling due to liquidity crisis which led them to miss the deadline. He added that the government is not able to assist further as money is now focused on funding COVID-19 related issues.
Government has made it clear that with the money going to COVID-19, we don’t have money to be bailing SOEs.Bonga Dlulane- EWN Reporter
Listen below for the full interview ...
More from Local
Court turns down quadriplegic boy's medical malpractice claim
Adams & Adams associate does not see a greater chance of success should the matter be taken to the constitutional court.Read More
Dis-Chem reopens some of its COVID-19 drive-through testing stations
Joanne Joseph spoke to Dis-Chem national clinic manager Lizeth Kruger to find out more.Read More
Eskom warns that the power system is constrained
The power utility says the return of five generation units is delayed while another two tripped.Read More
Samwu reaches pay deal with City of Tshwane
The latest agreement is on the benchmark payment that was promised to workers.Read More
Department of Basic Education releases final combined matric exam timetable
According to a posting on the department's Twitter account, the examinations will commence on 5 November and conclude 15 December.Read More
Khomotso Phahlane loses Labour Court appeal against dismissal from SAPS
Daily Maverick assistant editor Marianne Thamm says the former acting police commissioner is not going down without a fight.Read More
'I hope African leaders are not bullied to take the unapproved Russian vaccine'
President Vladimir Putin says Russia has developed the first COVID-19 vaccine. Listeners on The Clement Manyathela Show comment.Read More
The Manyathela brothers and callers share their hardships of growing up poor
Clement Manyathela facilitates a conversation on what it was like growing up in difficult circumstances.Read More
WATCH LIVE: Zondo commission on state capture to hear more evidence on Prasa
Last week, it heard how former Prasa chair Tintswalo Makhubele took on that role while she had also applied to be a judge.Read More
COVID-19 cases in SA going down but citizens need to remain cautious - Mkhize
Health minister says South Africans need to continue washing their hands, wearing masks and social distancing to avoid resurgence.Read More