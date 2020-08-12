Samwu reaches pay deal with City of Tshwane





On Tuesday it was reported that municipal workers union Samwu said that it had reached a deal in principle with the City of Tshwane following a disruptive strike.

The latest agreement is on the benchmark payment that was promised to workers from the start of the 2019/2020 financial year.

Joanne Joseph spoke to Tshwane Samwu chairperson Nkhetheni Muthavhi to find out what the nature of the agreement is.

On Friday we had a special local labour forum where the employer has tabled a proposal to both unions, as Samwu we have taken the proposal by the employer to our regional executive committee which sat on the 9th of August where all the structures have agreed. Nkhetheni Muthavhi, Chairperson - Tshwane Samwu

The nature of that particular proposal was that the employer said that they don't have money to pay for two years - 2017/2018 and 2018/2019. They proposed that they pay only one year and the rest of the money may be paid before the end of this year depending on the issue of how the collection goes. Nkhetheni Muthavhi, Chairperson - Tshwane Samwu

During this pandemic, everybody knows the difficulties that each and every employer is faced with so we convinced our members to accept the one year and the rest of the money be paid before the end of this year. Nkhetheni Muthavhi, Chairperson - Tshwane Samwu

