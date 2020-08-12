Dis-Chem reopens some of its COVID-19 drive-through testing stations
Dis-Chem has once again opened some of its drive-through testing stations after closing for a month due to a backlog at laboratories.
Joanne Joseph spoke to Dis-Chem's national clinic manager Lizeth Kruger to find out more.
We actually updated the process to an online automated registration ... so we have done quite a few things to make it possible and to obviously limit the quantity per day as per the directive from the labs.Lizeth Kruger, National clinic manager - Dis-Chem
We're opening slowly. Some of the sites we're unfortunately not opening them due to connectivity because we have to be online.Lizeth Kruger, National clinic manager - Dis-Chem
Kruger says the cash price remains at R850 and it may take 24 to 48 hours to get your results back.
Click on this link to find out which testing stations are open and how you can register for a test.
Click on the link below to hear more....
More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus
COVID-19 cases in SA going down but citizens need to remain cautious - Mkhize
Health minister says South Africans need to continue washing their hands, wearing masks and social distancing to avoid resurgence.Read More
UPDATE: SA records 2,511 new COVID-19 cases out of 11,483 tests conducted
The number of national recoveries so far is 426,125, which translates to a recovery rate of 75%. Gauteng has 150,082 recoveries.Read More
'We can't be complacent despite decline in admissions,' says Gauteng acting MEC
Jacob Mamabolo says the province is likely to experience a spike in COVID-19 cases between end of August and early September.Read More
#Covid-19: 'KZN, Free State still very much on an upward trajectory'
Mandy Wiener talks to Wits professor of vaccinology Shabir Madhi about the state of the pandemic in South Africa.Read More
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19
The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis.Read More
SA sovereignty intact, IMF loan will boost COVID-19 response - National Treasury
Director-general Dondo Mogajane reflects on the R70 billion loan granted to the country by the International Monetary Fund.Read More
South Africans love travelling in their own country – can they save Airbnb SA?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Velma Corcoran, Country Manager at Airbnb South Africa.Read More
Santam to pay out R1 billion to policyholders in 'business interruption' relief
It still argues that the lockdown, not the pandemic, is responsible for its clients’ losses. Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO.Read More
Discrepancy in COVID-19 statistics and number of excess deaths - Report
Report co-author Professor Debbie Bradshaw says there needs to be re-look at some provinces' reporting of deaths.Read More
EC and KZN see rising COVID-19 infections, as national infections hit 373,628
The Health Ministry said that over 194,000 people have recovered since the virus was detected in South Africa back in March.Read More