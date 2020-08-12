Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Dis-Chem reopens some of its COVID-19 drive-through testing stations

12 August 2020 5:19 PM
by Neo Koza
Tags:
Dischem
COVID-19
drive through testing station

Joanne Joseph spoke to Dis-Chem national clinic manager Lizeth Kruger to find out more.

Dis-Chem has once again opened some of its drive-through testing stations after closing for a month due to a backlog at laboratories.

Joanne Joseph spoke to Dis-Chem's national clinic manager Lizeth Kruger to find out more.

We actually updated the process to an online automated registration ... so we have done quite a few things to make it possible and to obviously limit the quantity per day as per the directive from the labs.

Lizeth Kruger, National clinic manager - Dis-Chem

We're opening slowly. Some of the sites we're unfortunately not opening them due to connectivity because we have to be online.

Lizeth Kruger, National clinic manager - Dis-Chem

Kruger says the cash price remains at R850 and it may take 24 to 48 hours to get your results back.

Click on this link to find out which testing stations are open and how you can register for a test.

Click on the link below to hear more....


12 August 2020 5:19 PM
by Neo Koza
Tags:
Dischem
COVID-19
drive through testing station

