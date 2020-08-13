Is SA ready move to lockdown Level 2?
Two-hundred-and-fifty-nine more people have died here in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, pushing the death toll to 11,010.
While the death toll keeps climbing, only 2,810 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were detected over the past 24-hour cycle.
With the numbers of infections on a downward trend, is South Africa ready to move to lockdown Level 2?
RELATED: Is Ramaphosa ready to announce Level 2? What an economist would like him to say
If the country moves to lockdown Level 2, it might mean the lifting of the tobacco and booze sale bans.
If President Cyril Ramaphosa does make an announcement this week, it's hoped it will include concrete steps to pull our economy back from the brink.
Bongani Bingwa interviews COVID-19 Economists group convenor Dr Miriam Altman as well as Business Unity South Africa chief executive officer Cas Coovadia to weigh in on the matter.
It is great that there are talks of opening the economy even further. The one thing that needs to happen is that we need to have all boots on the ground to ensure that workplaces and transport routes are safe. Communities are being engaged in making sure that everyone is adhering to COVID-19 protocols.Dr Miriam Altman, Convenor - COVID-19 Economists group
Coovadia says we need to understand that South Africa was in a recession before the virus hit.
COVID-19 just exercebated and made more stark the problems in the economy.Cas Coovadia, CEO - Business Unity South Africa
Listen below to the full conversation:
