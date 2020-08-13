And it's back, Eskom to implement stage 2 loadshedding from 8am
Eskom has announced that it will implement stage 2 load shedding from 8am on Thursday 13 August.
It is likely that load shedding will continue until 10pm.
The utility says it is battling with several breakdowns of generation units at its plants, which have taken 2,0000 megawatts off the grid.
Click here to check your load shedding schedule:
#PowerAlert 1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) August 13, 2020
Eskom to implement Stage 2 loadshedding starting at 08:00 this morning as breakdowns
increase pic.twitter.com/K5x0CBuyEp
