Woman disgusted after receiving text from delivery guy asking if she was single
Woman disgusted after receiving text from delivery guy asking if she was single
Social media is talking after a supermarket customer took a screenshot of the shop's delivery guy asking her if she was single.
She was so disgusted that she shared the text messages on the supermarket's social media pages.
