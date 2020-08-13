'It's incredible that suspended DG continues get salary instead of being fired'





President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in a statement on Wednesday 12 August 2020 that he has placed Public Service Commission (PSC) Director-general Dr Dovhani Mamphiswana on precautionary suspension.

This follows a report compiled by Advocate Smanga Sethene that stated that Mamphiswana acted in a fraudulent manner when he appointed the mother of his child as chief director for professional ethics at the entity.

Democratic Alliance (DA) shadow minister for public service and administration Dr Leon Schreiber says the president acted late in suspending Mamphiswana as a recommendation from the office of the state asking for this action to be taken goes far back to February this year.

He added that the director-general has earned close to a million rand of taxpayers' money and will still continue earning while on suspension.

It is utterly incredible that the president continues to think that taxpayers should continue to pay this man’s salary instead of just firing him and taking a decisive action that is needed. Leon Schreiber, Shadow minister for public service and administration - DA

This latest action is nothing but a delay factor to try and make it look like there is action being taken. Leon Schreiber, Shadow minister for public service and administration - DA

Schreiber says the DA has opened criminal charges against Mamphiswana and the mother of his child as the report recommended that they both contravened the Public Finance Management Act and the Prevention of Corrupt Activities Act.

He added that the next step is to ask Ramaphosa to provide reasons behind him not taking the decisive action to dismiss Mamphiswana as the PSC director general and consult with their attorney on whether the president’s response is in dereliction of his constitutional duty.

He has a constitutional duty to uphold a high standard of ethics in the public service. Leon Schreiber, Shadow minister for public service and administration - DA

Listen below for the full interview ...