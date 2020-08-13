If I felt bad I sang a song, when I sing I feel better - Dr Rebecca Malope
Clement Manyathela in his weekly feature called #HangingOutwithClement, chats to an award-winning gospel artist Dr Rebecca Malope whose career spans over for 30 years.
With more than 50 albums up her sleeves, there is no denying that Malope is South African treasure.
Born in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga, Malope's real names are Lovederia Batsogile Malope and Rebecca is a stage name.
I grew up as a sickly child who was born with a tetanus infection and I survived that infection, that is why they named me Batsogile as so many children died because of this infection.Dr Rebecca Malope, Gospel artist
When she moved to Johannesburg and won a _Shell Road to Fame _competition, she was asked to come up with an easy name that the audience can recognise and that is how the name Rebecca came about, she adds.
My childhood was very difficult and I sometimes question whether I was conceived by mistake? I ask why did I have to endure so much pain and why was I rejected by my father?Dr Rebecca Malope, Gospel artist
But I thank God that today I am a strong woman and I can inspire so many people to know that giving up is not an answer.Dr Rebecca Malope, Gospel artist
She says every time her father would come home and have his violent episodes where he would beat up her mother, hiding with her brother, they would compose songs.
Every time I would feel sad I would sing a song. Whether it is a composition or a hymn. It helped me. So many songs have been written through my experiences. When I sing I feel better.Dr Rebecca Malope, Gospel artist
Malope ran away from home when she was 11-years-old and went to work at a tobacco farm.
My sister Cynthia found me there and we went to join a group and we never parted. We came to Johannesburg together searching for fame. She was my pillar and my backbone.Dr Rebecca Malope, Gospel artist
She says her album _Moya Wami, _which made her a household name, went double platinum in three days.
Listen below to the full profile interview and hear the life story of Dr Rebecca Malope:
