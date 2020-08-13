[LISTEN] Highlighting the under-representation of women in science





University of Pretoria (UP) associate professor of physics Mmantsae Moche Diale says while there are many different disciplines of science, there remain a few women in the sector, especially in physics.

Diale says the problem has been highlighted before and is an issue across the globe.

Speaking in the context of South Africa, Diale says there are currently 214 women in physics registered on the South African Institute of Physics website.

Today on the website of the South African Institute of Physics, we have got about 214 including women in physics in academia, women in physics in research centres. Mmantsae Moche Diale, Associate professor of physics

Sharing her story, Diale says she had no women role models.

I was working with only males in that area. If you ask me how I was able to continue, as I have said, it is not for the timid. Mmantsae Moche Diale, Associate professor of physics

When other people scare you from physics, people ask you 'What do you think you will do in physics? You will not get a lot of money in physics.' There are so many discouragements, you have to know your first love. Mmantsae Moche Diale, Associate professor of physics

When I got into physics I really loved it and wanted to continue further so I worked very hard. Mmantsae Moche Diale, Associate professor of physics

