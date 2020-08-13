'The amount of support I have back home is incredible, says motorcyclist Binder
Brad Binder has become the first South African to win a world championship at the MotoGP Czech Grand Prix on 9 August 2020.
Binder joined Cindy Poluta to discuss his victory and explaining how he did not believe he would win the race but when he made it to the finish line, he described it as unbelievable and fantastic feeling.
It was fantastic it was an unbelievable day and something I’ve worked towards my whole life so its fantastic to get that end result and the only problem is now it leaves you wanting more.Brad Binder - Grand Prix motorcycle racer
RELATED: Ramaphosa congratulates Brad Binder on his MotoGP victory
Binder who was born in Potchefstroom which is on the southwest of Johannesburg says to hear president Cyril Ramaphosa congratulate him was unbelievable and meeting Italian motorcycle road racer Valentino Rossi was the biggest highlight of his life.
I mean, to hear from the president is unbelievable. I mean, to even think the president knows I exist is amazing.Brad Binder - Grand Prix motorcycle racer
Rossi is my hero.Brad Binder - Grand Prix motorcycle racer
Brad Binder on MotoGP win: I've worked this my whole life
Binder says the amount of support he keeps receiving from South Africa is incredible and hopes to keep bring more victory’s for the country.
I just need to say a massive thank you to all South Africans for all the support and I look forward to hopefully bringing you many days like this.Brad Binder-Grand Prix motorcycle racer
Listen below for the full interview ...
More from Sport
Lorch and Shonga may lack match fitness when they return - Mazola Molefe
The club has said in a statement that the two will be able to play once disciplinary processes have been finalised.Read More
Ramaphosa congratulates Brad Binder on his MotoGP victory
The motorcycle racer flew the South African flag high with his first win in the MotoGP premier class on Sunday.Read More
SA soccer season returns with Nedbank Cup semi-finals today
Baroka and Bloem Celtic will be part of South African football history when they play the first professional game of football in the country since the COVID-19 lockdown began.Read More
Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau joins Belgium side Anderlecht
Senior journalist for the Sheffield Star says there is more to come from the Bafana Bafana star.Read More
Mthethwa to meet swimming, cricket and hockey bodies over poor transformation
Minister of Sports Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa has met with the governing bodies of swimming, hockey, and cricket to discuss sub-standard transformation targets.Read More
Kaizer Chiefs suspend Bobby Motaung for partying during lockdown
Amakhosi said that the action is part of policies and monitoring of the public conduct of the club's members, players and staff.Read More
South Africa tour to West Indies on hold indefinitely
Cricket West Indies chief executive Johnny Grave said last week they were hopeful of hosting South Africa in September for either two tests or five T20 internationals, but Smith has made clear that will not happen.Read More
Faul: 'I most likely will return to Northerns Cricket in September'
Faul stepped in for suspended CEO Thabang Moroe in December when he was placed under investigation.Read More
PSL boss Irvin Khoza confirms first PSL teams to enter bio-bubble
On Monday, the League Board of Governors gave the green light for the season to resume from 8 August.Read More
'We need deeper interrogation into corporate governance practices at Cricket SA'
Casac's Lawson Naidoo shares why he believes an inquiry is needed into racism and governance problems in cricket.Read More