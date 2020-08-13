'The amount of support I have back home is incredible, says motorcyclist Binder





Brad Binder has become the first South African to win a world championship at the MotoGP Czech Grand Prix on 9 August 2020.

Binder joined Cindy Poluta to discuss his victory and explaining how he did not believe he would win the race but when he made it to the finish line, he described it as unbelievable and fantastic feeling.

It was fantastic it was an unbelievable day and something I’ve worked towards my whole life so its fantastic to get that end result and the only problem is now it leaves you wanting more. Brad Binder - Grand Prix motorcycle racer

Binder who was born in Potchefstroom which is on the southwest of Johannesburg says to hear president Cyril Ramaphosa congratulate him was unbelievable and meeting Italian motorcycle road racer Valentino Rossi was the biggest highlight of his life.

I mean, to hear from the president is unbelievable. I mean, to even think the president knows I exist is amazing. Brad Binder - Grand Prix motorcycle racer

Rossi is my hero. Brad Binder - Grand Prix motorcycle racer

Brad Binder on MotoGP win: I've worked this my whole life

Binder says the amount of support he keeps receiving from South Africa is incredible and hopes to keep bring more victory’s for the country.

I just need to say a massive thank you to all South Africans for all the support and I look forward to hopefully bringing you many days like this. Brad Binder-Grand Prix motorcycle racer

