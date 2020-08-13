Marikana massacre: 'Still no accountability for mineworkers killed 8 years ago'
Sunday 16 August marks the eighth anniversary of the Marikana massacre, a day where the police mowed down 34 miners during a protest at the then Lonmin Platinum's Marikana operations.
The Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa (Seri) and the C19 People's Coalition held a webinar in commemoration of what happened eight years ago and highlighting how family members are still waiting for justice.
RELATED: Amcu adamant Lonmin is at fault seven years after Marikana massacre
Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats to EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana who is following the story.
We have heard from people who were directly affected because of the massacre and we have also heard from the children of some of the mine workers.Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - EWN
We also heard from a young man who was only 14 years old when the shootings happen and was expected to immediately become the father figure in the family.Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - EWN
The message that came through during this webinar is that there is still no accountability for the murders that happened eight years ago, she says.
Listen below to the full interview:
