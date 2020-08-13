Reach for a Dream calls for public to get behind its Virtual Slipper Week





Reach for a Dream is calling on members of the public to support its Virtual Slipper Week after having to postpone its annual Slipper Day fundraising campaign.

You can donate an amount of R10 or more via a special website portal set up in collaboration with Wimpy. All donations from R30 upwards will be rewarded with a free filter coffee.

You can also purchase a pair of slippers on the organisation's website.

Mandy Wiener spoke to Reach for a Dream CEO Julia Sotirianakos to find out more.

Your listeners and yourself can go onto www.wimply.co.za and contribute towards slipper week. That stays the same ... and then we are just encouraging people from the 10th to the 16th of August to wear your slippers, post them up on social media tag Reach for a Dream and #BetterMomentsTogether and let's get some momentum going. Julia Sotirianakos, CEO - Reach for a Dream

Let's think about our children who are in hospital and in isolation, because we are doing this for them, to try and give them some hope and something to look forward to. Julia Sotirianakos, CEO - Reach for a Dream

We saying that as much as the levels have been reintroduced, dreams can't be lcodked down. Julia Sotirianakos, CEO - Reach for a Dream

Click on this link to access the Reach for a Dream webiste to find out more about Slipper Week.

