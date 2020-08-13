Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
It's not about who's coming to the table but how table is designed - activist

13 August 2020 4:07 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
Amandla Mobi
Women's Month
Koketso Moeti

Amandla.Mobi executive director Koketso Moeti gives her take on women in activism spaces.

Koketso Moeti is the executive director of Amandla.Mobi. She has worked at the intersection of governance, communication and citizen action with a long background in civic activism.

Amandla.Mobi is an independent community advocacy organisation and a nonprofit organisation that aims to build "A people powered South Africa" as they use cellphones to inbox people across economic and multilingual platforms.

Their activism tackles different issues from public safety, education, cost of communication (data) in South Africa. They have also successfully pleaded for government to remove the tax on sanitary pads.

Moeti joined Azania to discuss women in the space of activism, where she explained what inspired her to become an activist was the injustice in her community when it came to the resources people in her community were supposed to have like water and housing.

You have this sense, this fire in your belly that something is wrong and should be fixed.

Koketso Moeti, Executive director - Amandla.Mobi

RELATED: Enjoy Zonke's virtual concert with the State Theatre

In 2019 Moeti was announced as an Atlantic Fellow for Racial Equity and was also an inaugural Obama Foundation Fellow and an Aspen Institute New Voices Senior Fellow.

She also serves as a reference group member of the Civic Tech Innovation Network and is the deputy chairperson of the SOS Coalition, a coalition of South African organisations committed to and campaigning for public broadcasting in the public interest.

When asked what made her want to be in the centre of Amandla. Mobi, Moeti said that it was not that being the few people who was English literate gave her the kind of visibility that was never offered to others.

It is not even about who is coming to the table but how the table is designed.

Koketso Moeti, Executive director - Amandla.Mobi

RELATED: WATCH: President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers Women's Day address

Moeti says there is som much inequality in South Africa whether it being gender, language and dominant narrative spaces that exist that could unintentionally exclude people or that are designed to exclude people.

She says that Amandla.Mobi was designed to reach people of any community using tools and resources that are in the citizens disposal such as cellphones, to be able to build a collective power to change the things that are unjust in South Africa.

When not working, Koketso can be found writing and has been published by City Press, Al Jazeera, The Guardian, Africa is a Country, Salon and the Mail & Guardian, among others.

Listen below for the full interview ...


