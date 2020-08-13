WATCH LIVE: Bob Mabena remembered at virtual memorial service
JOHANNESBURG - The memorial service of legendary broadcaster Bob Mabena is under way.
The icon died earlier this week after suffering a cardiac arrest.
He was 51.
Prominent politicians, including the president, celebrities and ordinary South Africans have spoken highly of Mabena, who is being affectionately remembered as "The Jammer".
The legendary radio personality left an indelible mark on the broadcasting industry with his more than 31 years behind the microphone.
It has been a tough few days as South Africans try to quantify the sense of loss felt in the wake of Mabena’s passing.
A virtual memorial service is being held this afternoon while a funeral service will also be held virtually on Saturday in adherence with COVID-19 regulations.
In responding to the news, President Cyril Ramaphosa hailed Mabena as an "exceptional talent and voice of reason".
Former Public Protector Advocate Thuli Madonsela said that she was "gobsmacked" while longtime co-host Melani Bala said that her world without Mabena had been "surreal".
It is still unclear who will speak during today’s memorial but South Africans have been encouraged to hold their own virtual services to remember the man fondly loved as "The Jammer".
WATCH: Bob Mabena remembered at memorial service
This article first appeared on EWN : WATCH LIVE: Bob Mabena remembered at virtual memorial service
