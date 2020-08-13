WATCH LIVE: Bob Mabena remembered at virtual memorial service

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 16:10
[Right of Reply] City of Joburg's crazy bills
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Today at 16:53
Financial Wellness Feature: Re-entering the workplace after having been an entrepreneur or freelancer
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners
Today at 17:20
Bantu Holomisa questions ANC 'investigating itself'
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Bantu Holomisa
Today at 18:09
Fuel sales have dropped significantly PITCHED: voicenotes from AA and Gina Schoeman economist
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Reggie Sibiya - CEO at Fuel Retailers Association of South Africa
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
Is there light at end of Covid-19 tunnel? What happens to economies as they emerge from lockdown?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Codrington - Futurist and Partner at TomorrowToday
Today at 18:50
Augmented reality game Landlord GO has at least 33 761 players in Cape Town making deals for virtual ownership of properties
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adam Longhorn - Head of Studio at Reality Games
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: A review of Power Point's new rehearsal function Presenter Coach
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Mulholland - Owner at Missing Link
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Personal Finance Feature: FOMO investment strategy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus: Pavlo has a new book and looks into the changes brought into play during a crisis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
WATCH LIVE: Bob Mabena remembered at virtual memorial service The broadcaster died earlier this week after suffering a cardiac arrest. 13 August 2020 3:19 PM
Reach for a Dream calls for public to get behind its Virtual Slipper Week CEO Julia Sotirianakos says the campaign will run until 16 August and people can buy slippers on the organisation's website. 13 August 2020 1:25 PM
'It's incredible that suspended DG continues get salary instead of being fired' DA says Ramaphosa's suspension of PSC boss Mamphiswana is a delaying tactic to make it look like there is action being taken. 13 August 2020 11:11 AM
View all Local
Speculation rife that President Cyril Ramaphosa will addresses the nation The president is expected to address the nation on developments in SA's risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19 13 August 2020 3:57 PM
Marikana massacre: 'Still no accountability for mineworkers killed 8 years ago' EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana gives an update of a commemorative webinar dedicated to miners who died in Marikana. 13 August 2020 1:22 PM
Is Ramaphosa ready to announce Level 2? What an economist would like him to say The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 12 August 2020 6:51 PM
View all Politics
'Some restaurants are holding on to waiters' tips to claw back their losses' Yes, restaurants are struggling, but that doesn't make it ok to shortchange staff says Wendy Knowler on The Money Show. 12 August 2020 7:53 PM
Have you been auto-assessed by Sars? Here's what you need to know Tax expert Thamsanqa Msiza (Tax Consulting South Africa) tells The Money Show what taxpayers need to check and be aware of. 12 August 2020 7:34 PM
It has not been a good year for rubber The wheels may be coming off for the substance gets us around the world 12 August 2020 7:15 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Highlighting the under-representation of women in science UP associate professor of physics Mmantsae Moche Diale details the problem and shares more on her journey into physics. 13 August 2020 12:01 PM
Women can tackle workspace inequality without the victim mentality - Nikki Bush Human potential and parenting expert believes both men and women need to be educated and empowered to change the status quo. 12 August 2020 3:21 PM
Lobola: 'Traditions over the years managed to bring stability into our homes' Clement Manyathela speaks to heritage consultant Mbuso Khoza to find out more about the consequences of not paying lobola. 12 August 2020 12:27 PM
View all Lifestyle
'The amount of support I have back home is incredible, says motorcyclist Binder Brad Binder has become the first South African to win a MotoGP premier class race. 13 August 2020 1:52 PM
Lorch and Shonga may lack match fitness when they return - Mazola Molefe The club has said in a statement that the two will be able to play once disciplinary processes have been finalised. 12 August 2020 1:56 PM
Ramaphosa congratulates Brad Binder on his MotoGP victory The motorcycle racer flew the South African flag high with his first win in the MotoGP premier class on Sunday. 9 August 2020 5:14 PM
View all Sport
If I felt bad I sang a song, when I sing I feel better - Dr Rebecca Malope Clement Manyathela chats to award-winning gospel artist Dr Rebecca Malope on #HangingOutwithClement. 13 August 2020 11:53 AM
Video of man beating death, winning 250k lottery in 1998 goes viral again Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 August 2020 8:54 AM
Woman disgusted after receiving text from delivery guy asking if she was single Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 August 2020 8:53 AM
View all Entertainment
COVID-19 UPDATE: SA recovery rate rises to 75.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 432,029, which translates to a recovery rate of 75.9%. Gauteng has 152,061 recoveries. 12 August 2020 10:19 PM
Beirut blast: 'Think of an apocalyptic movie, that is what it looks like' South African broadcaster living in Lebanon Mia Verdoorn Shamma reflects on how the country looks like after the two explosions. 7 August 2020 7:35 AM
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C. 6 August 2020 8:38 PM
View all World
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
WATCH: Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa addresses the nation After a series of protests and uproar about the treatment of civilians, including the jailing of some, Zimbabwe's President will a... 4 August 2020 9:55 AM
View all Africa
Why NetFlorist should be congratulated for bringing back whiny Harold Branding expert Andy Rice explains why NetFlorist's radio campaign is his advertising hero of the week. 11 August 2020 8:14 PM
It's far less risky to lend to a female entrepreneur than a male one - research Studies across the world and industries consistently show women-entrepreneurs have a better risk profile, says Janeesha Perumal. 11 August 2020 9:26 AM
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work. 5 August 2020 8:54 PM
View all Opinion
Home
Lifestyle
Local

WATCH LIVE: Bob Mabena remembered at virtual memorial service

13 August 2020 3:19 PM
by Ayanda Nyathi
Tags:
Bob Mabena
Bob Mabena dies

The broadcaster died earlier this week after suffering a cardiac arrest.

JOHANNESBURG - The memorial service of legendary broadcaster Bob Mabena is under way.

The icon died earlier this week after suffering a cardiac arrest.

He was 51.

Prominent politicians, including the president, celebrities and ordinary South Africans have spoken highly of Mabena, who is being affectionately remembered as "The Jammer".

The legendary radio personality left an indelible mark on the broadcasting industry with his more than 31 years behind the microphone.

It has been a tough few days as South Africans try to quantify the sense of loss felt in the wake of Mabena’s passing.

A virtual memorial service is being held this afternoon while a funeral service will also be held virtually on Saturday in adherence with COVID-19 regulations.

In responding to the news, President Cyril Ramaphosa hailed Mabena as an "exceptional talent and voice of reason".

Former Public Protector Advocate Thuli Madonsela said that she was "gobsmacked" while longtime co-host Melani Bala said that her world without Mabena had been "surreal".

It is still unclear who will speak during today’s memorial but South Africans have been encouraged to hold their own virtual services to remember the man fondly loved as "The Jammer".

WATCH: Bob Mabena remembered at memorial service


This article first appeared on EWN : WATCH LIVE: Bob Mabena remembered at virtual memorial service


microscope-385364-960-720jpg

[LISTEN] Highlighting the under-representation of women in science

13 August 2020 12:01 PM

UP associate professor of physics Mmantsae Moche Diale details the problem and shares more on her journey into physics.

Read More arrow_forward

waiter jpg

'Some restaurants are holding on to waiters' tips to claw back their losses'

12 August 2020 7:53 PM

Yes, restaurants are struggling, but that doesn't make it ok to shortchange staff says Wendy Knowler on The Money Show.

Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 workplace safety measures 123rf

Women can tackle workspace inequality without the victim mentality - Nikki Bush

12 August 2020 3:21 PM

Human potential and parenting expert believes both men and women need to be educated and empowered to change the status quo.

Read More arrow_forward

lobolo-negotiationsjpg

Lobola: 'Traditions over the years managed to bring stability into our homes'

12 August 2020 12:27 PM

Clement Manyathela speaks to heritage consultant Mbuso Khoza to find out more about the consequences of not paying lobola.

Read More arrow_forward

netflorist-haroldpng

Why NetFlorist should be congratulated for bringing back whiny Harold

11 August 2020 8:14 PM

Branding expert Andy Rice explains why NetFlorist's radio campaign is his advertising hero of the week.

Read More arrow_forward

anja-picturejpg

'Some women are even scared to become moms because it might impact their career'

11 August 2020 5:48 PM

Talent strategist, leadership expert and executive coach Anja van Beek gives her take on the motherhood penalty.

Read More arrow_forward

Female woman businesspeople diverse office 123rf 123rfbusiness

It’s far less risky to lend to a female entrepreneur than a male one - research

11 August 2020 9:26 AM

Studies across the world and industries consistently show women-entrepreneurs have a better risk profile, says Janeesha Perumal.

Read More arrow_forward

bob-mabena-702-studiojpg

Veteran broadcaster Bob Mabena passes away

10 August 2020 5:42 PM

Tributes and condolence messages have been pouring in since the news broke.

Read More arrow_forward

zonkejpg

Enjoy Zonke's virtual concert with the State Theatre

9 August 2020 3:00 PM

The talented musician tells Refiloe Mpakanyane she hopes the audience will give her love through their lenses.

Read More arrow_forward

parenting-in-lockdownjpg

Pandemic parenting — hands on, hands-free and hands sanitised

7 August 2020 5:35 PM

Mandy Wiener and guests share advice around the challenges a lot of us are facing when it comes to parenting during lockdown.

Read More arrow_forward

reach-for-a-dream-2jpg

Reach for a Dream calls for public to get behind its Virtual Slipper Week

13 August 2020 1:25 PM

CEO Julia Sotirianakos says the campaign will run until 16 August and people can buy slippers on the organisation's website.

Read More arrow_forward

dovhani-mamphiswanajpg

'It's incredible that suspended DG continues get salary instead of being fired'

13 August 2020 11:11 AM

DA says Ramaphosa's suspension of PSC boss Mamphiswana is a delaying tactic to make it look like there is action being taken.

Read More arrow_forward

tears-foundationjpg

Tears Foundation receives Random Act of Kindness from Dis-Chem Foundation

13 August 2020 10:46 AM

Dis-Chem will help the foundation with a R120,000 donation to help maintain the call centre and whatever else may be needed.

Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 South Africa coronavirus stamp flag 123rf

Is SA ready to move to lockdown Level 2?

13 August 2020 8:22 AM

Pundits agree that if the country moves to a lower lockdown level, COVID-19 protocols need to be adhered too.

Read More arrow_forward

200716 candle timer-loadshedding power cuts outage

And it's back, Eskom to implement stage 2 loadshedding from 8am

13 August 2020 7:22 AM

It is likely that these power cuts will continue until 10pm this evening.

Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 coronavirus toilet paper 123rf 123rfworld 123rfbusiness australia

COVID-19 UPDATE: SA recovery rate rises to 75.9%

12 August 2020 10:19 PM

The number of national recoveries so far is 432,029, which translates to a recovery rate of 75.9%. Gauteng has 152,061 recoveries.

Read More arrow_forward

Sars online tax return revenue service 123rfbusiness 123rfpersonalfinance

Have you been auto-assessed by Sars? Here's what you need to know

12 August 2020 7:34 PM

Tax expert Thamsanqa Msiza (Tax Consulting South Africa) tells The Money Show what taxpayers need to check and be aware of.

Read More arrow_forward

Critical-care-ICU-hospital-patient-doctor-ventilator-Covid19-health-worker-123rf

Court turns down quadriplegic boy's medical malpractice claim

12 August 2020 5:36 PM

Adams & Adams associate does not see a greater chance of success should the matter be taken to the constitutional court.

Read More arrow_forward

dischem-pharmacyjpg

Dis-Chem reopens some of its COVID-19 drive-through testing stations

12 August 2020 5:19 PM

Joanne Joseph spoke to Dis-Chem national clinic manager Lizeth Kruger to find out more.

Read More arrow_forward

Candle Eskom 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Eskom warns that the power system is constrained

12 August 2020 4:57 PM

The power utility says the return of five generation units is delayed while another two tripped.

Read More arrow_forward

