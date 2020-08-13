Devoted Citizen petition seeks to hold government officials accountable





The Devoted Citizens campaign has launched a petition demanding an end to state corruption.

The petition gathered over 5,000 signatures as of Thursday.

Detailing some of the demands, spokesperson Reverend Chris Mathebula says it cannot be business as usual.

We cannot go on like this, this is totally wrong. You're taking money that must actually better the lives of people. This must come to an end. Reverend Chris Mathebula, Spokesperson - Devoted Citizens campaign

We are saying, we need transparency when it comes to government tenders and I heard the (Gauteng) premier say they are going to practise that. It's good, we need that. It must be in the public domain. Reverend Chris Mathebula, Spokesperson - Devoted Citizens campaign

The other thing is that we want that money that has been stolen to be brought back. Reverend Chris Mathebula, Spokesperson - Devoted Citizens campaign

It is high time for us to stand up and defend our country and our next generation because our children and grandchildren are doomed if we are going to allow things like this to happen. Reverend Chris Mathebula, Spokesperson - Devoted Citizens campaign

