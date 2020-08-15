Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses
With the Presidency having announced that Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation tonight, this puts to rest speculation and the of sharing false information as to when and potentially what the president may say.
This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Africans.
The president’s address follows a number of meetings of Cabinet and the National Coronavirus Command Council. The council is made up of a group of ministers appointed by the president to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Presidency has said previously that like the Cabinet, the body accounted to Parliament for its resolutions responding to COVID-19. “Our ministers are reporting to Parliament and the president himself [receives] questions from Parliament. So, for as long as Parliament continues to function it is able to exercise oversight over the executive.”
The Presidency will send a media alert so that members of the media prepare for the coverage. A media outlet such as the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) will provide a pool feed to broadcasters.
Arrangements for the pool feed can then be made with the SABC. This will be available on YouTube ahead of time.
The Presidency uses platforms such as its website official channels and social media accounts to send media alerts.
