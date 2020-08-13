'Govt can't simply be a spectator if fuel retailers to survive drop in sales'
Fuel companies' profits are dropping as the Covid-19 pandemic hits sales.
And with fuel sales used as a predictor of economic activity, that's more bad news for the economy.
While there has been a staggered improvement in volumes as the national lockdown cycled through Level 5 to the current Level 3, it's not enough says Reggie Sibiya.
The Money Show gets some insight from the CEO of the Fuel Retailers Association of Southern Africa (FRA).
Fuel is the engine of the economy - it is the greatest indicator of what is happening.Reggie Sibiya, CEO - Fuel Retailers Association of Southern Africa
Sibiya sketches the steady annual decline even before the pandemic and then the 80% drop in volumes at Level 5 of lockdown. He puts the current figure at a decline of between 20% and 40%.
That is indicative of course of the issue of economy shrinking, industries not all opening up, and those that are opening up you've also got changes in lifestyle. People are working more from home.Reggie Sibiya, CEO - Fuel Retailers Association of Southern Africa
It's a volume-driven business so if there's no volume it becomes a catastrophic situation.Reggie Sibiya, CEO - Fuel Retailers Association of Southern Africa
He says the FRA has challenged government during lockdown, because it doesn't seem to understand how the industry works.
For example in Namibia, the government there actually assisted the fuel retailers with 50c a litre because they understood exactly what the impact is.Reggie Sibiya, CEO - Fuel Retailers Association of Southern Africa
I don't think the industry will ever go back to where it was. We need to start thinking, what are the new ways of trying to actually survive...Reggie Sibiya, CEO - Fuel Retailers Association of Southern Africa
That's why we are right now busy having a petition with our members to go to the minister of energy and say 'We cannot survive'. We have not been recovering all our costs. We're probably now under-recovering by close to 20c a litre.Reggie Sibiya, CEO - Fuel Retailers Association of Southern Africa
Listen to the conversation in the audio below:
More from Business
Keen to buy a Cape Town landmark? Virtual ownership is yours with a new game
If you can't afford to buy a property, no matter. 'Landlord GO' allows you to become a tycoon in the Mother City, or elsewhere.Read More
Booze ban's effect on women in the industry needs more attention - Gin pioneer
Inverroche Distillery spearheaded a 'gin revolution' in SA. Lorna Scott details the wide-reaching effects of the alcohol ban.Read More
'Some restaurants are holding on to waiters' tips to claw back their losses'
Yes, restaurants are struggling, but that doesn't make it ok to shortchange staff says Wendy Knowler on The Money Show.Read More
Have you been auto-assessed by Sars? Here's what you need to know
Tax expert Thamsanqa Msiza (Tax Consulting South Africa) tells The Money Show what taxpayers need to check and be aware of.Read More
It has not been a good year for rubber
The wheels may be coming off for the substance gets us around the worldRead More
Is Ramaphosa ready to announce Level 2? What an economist would like him to say
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib Asset Management.Read More
R200b Covid-19 loan scheme's paid out only R13b. Can a makeover get it to work?
Since it launched in May, the scheme's helped only 6.6% of businesses it targets. Will recent changes lead to improvement?Read More
Why NetFlorist should be congratulated for bringing back whiny Harold
Branding expert Andy Rice explains why NetFlorist's radio campaign is his advertising hero of the week.Read More
Eskom pensioners receive Covid 19-relief bonuses totalling R104m
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom's Linda Mateza about the once-off payment to its pensioners.Read More
Thank God van Rooyen wasn't finance minister for longer, Zondo commission told
Lungisa Fuzile (former National Treasury DG) tore into former minister Des van Rooyen's performance and choice of advisers.Read More
More from Opinion
Why NetFlorist should be congratulated for bringing back whiny Harold
Branding expert Andy Rice explains why NetFlorist's radio campaign is his advertising hero of the week.Read More
It’s far less risky to lend to a female entrepreneur than a male one - research
Studies across the world and industries consistently show women-entrepreneurs have a better risk profile, says Janeesha Perumal.Read More
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO
Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work.Read More
[WATCH] Why Nike's new tv advert is 'absolutely extraordinary'
Nike's hit the mark, again, with its latest tv ad campaign. Branding expert Andy Rice awards it this week's hero's rating.Read More
I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo
Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
How to gain a sense of purpose and spark 'outrageous achievement'
"When your thoughts are centred around the meaning of your life, you unleash immeasurable power,” says author Richard Wright.Read More
Microsoft wants to buy TikTok. Donald Trump gives it 45 days to negotiate
[EXPLAINED] The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Wilson, Editor at Stuff Magazine.Read More
Shoprite pulls the plug on Nigeria (pop 206m) – trouble for SA companies abroad?
Shoprite is exiting the oil-rich but spending-money-poor nation. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games (Africa At Work).Read More
Eskom wants its stolen money back – from Koko, Molefe, Singh, etc and the Guptas
The process to recover the looted billions has begun. Bruce Whitfield talks to Steven Powell, Director in Forensics at ENS Africa.Read More
Making sense of Old Mutual's suspension from Zimbabwe Stock Exchange
The Zim govt has scapegoated Old Mutual because its currency has "fallen through the floor", says Africa At Work's Dianna Games.Read More