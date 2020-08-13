Feel you've missed the money boat? Don't fall into the FOMO investment trap!

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
COVID-19 UPDATE: SA recoveries reach 437,617, a 76% recovery rate The number of confirmed cases is 572,865. There were 260 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number to 11,270. 13 August 2020 11:14 PM
In few weeks there'll be a second vaccine trial and another in September - MRC Dr Glenda Gray has suggested that health officials go back to communities and trace hotspots areas. 13 August 2020 5:22 PM
Witness tells Zondo Inquiry about threats, moving piles of money with Molefe A Transnet security officer who was sent on errands, including picking up bags of money from the Guptas, said that he had been thr... 13 August 2020 4:57 PM
View all Local
'Govt can't simply be a spectator if fuel retailers to survive drop in sales' Namibia's government assisted Covid-hit retailers, but SA doesn't understand how the industry works says Reggie Sibiya (FRA CEO). 13 August 2020 6:50 PM
'ANC executives, please, you have messed up. Get out,' says Bantu Holomisa United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa has proposed that there be an interim government. 13 August 2020 6:08 PM
Speculation rife that President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation The president is expected to address the nation on developments in SA's risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19 13 August 2020 4:11 PM
View all Politics
Feel you've missed the money boat? Don't fall into the FOMO investment trap! Bruce Whitfield and personal finance expert Warren Ingram get to grips with why perhaps you shouldn't, if you didn't... 13 August 2020 8:43 PM
Keen to buy a Cape Town landmark? Virtual ownership is yours with a new game If you can't afford to buy a property, no matter. 'Landlord GO' allows you to become a tycoon in the Mother City, or elsewhere. 13 August 2020 7:57 PM
Booze ban's effect on women in the industry needs more attention - Gin pioneer Inverroche Distillery spearheaded a 'gin revolution' in SA. Lorna Scott details the wide-reaching effects of the alcohol ban. 13 August 2020 7:10 PM
View all Business
Feel you've missed the money boat? Don't fall into the FOMO investment trap! Bruce Whitfield and personal finance expert Warren Ingram get to grips with why perhaps you shouldn't, if you didn't... 13 August 2020 8:43 PM
Keen to buy a Cape Town landmark? Virtual ownership is yours with a new game If you can't afford to buy a property, no matter. 'Landlord GO' allows you to become a tycoon in the Mother City, or elsewhere. 13 August 2020 7:57 PM
702 bids farewell to Joanne Joseph Station Manager Thabisile Mbete says Joanne has contributed to, and shaped, important social and political narratives in SA 13 August 2020 5:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
'The amount of support I have back home is incredible, says motorcyclist Binder Brad Binder has become the first South African to win a MotoGP premier class race. 13 August 2020 1:52 PM
Lorch and Shonga may lack match fitness when they return - Mazola Molefe The club has said in a statement that the two will be able to play once disciplinary processes have been finalised. 12 August 2020 1:56 PM
Ramaphosa congratulates Brad Binder on his MotoGP victory The motorcycle racer flew the South African flag high with his first win in the MotoGP premier class on Sunday. 9 August 2020 5:14 PM
View all Sport
If I felt bad I sang a song, when I sing I feel better - Dr Rebecca Malope Clement Manyathela chats to award-winning gospel artist Dr Rebecca Malope on #HangingOutwithClement. 13 August 2020 11:53 AM
Video of man beating death, winning 250k lottery in 1998 goes viral again Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 August 2020 8:54 AM
Woman disgusted after receiving text from delivery guy asking if she was single Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 August 2020 8:53 AM
View all Entertainment
COVID-19 UPDATE: SA recoveries reach 437,617, a 76% recovery rate The number of confirmed cases is 572,865. There were 260 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number to 11,270. 13 August 2020 11:14 PM
Beirut blast: 'Think of an apocalyptic movie, that is what it looks like' South African broadcaster living in Lebanon Mia Verdoorn Shamma reflects on how the country looks like after the two explosions. 7 August 2020 7:35 AM
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C. 6 August 2020 8:38 PM
View all World
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
WATCH: Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa addresses the nation After a series of protests and uproar about the treatment of civilians, including the jailing of some, Zimbabwe's President will a... 4 August 2020 9:55 AM
View all Africa
Why NetFlorist should be congratulated for bringing back whiny Harold Branding expert Andy Rice explains why NetFlorist's radio campaign is his advertising hero of the week. 11 August 2020 8:14 PM
It’s far less risky to lend to a female entrepreneur than a male one - research Studies across the world and industries consistently show women-entrepreneurs have a better risk profile, says Janeesha Perumal. 11 August 2020 9:26 AM
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work. 5 August 2020 8:54 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Feel you've missed the money boat? Don't fall into the FOMO investment trap!

13 August 2020 8:43 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Warren Ingram
Gold
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
Galileo Capital
tech
fomo
diy investing
fomo investing
investment mistakes

Bruce Whitfield and personal finance expert Warren Ingram get to grips with why perhaps you shouldn't, if you didn't...

Have you ever wanted to kick yourself for missing out on the last big thing?

Gold's shot up and the tech sector's boomed in the US.

But is now too late? If investors start jumping into tech or gold at this point, are they making a huge mistake?

RELATED: Investing in a pandemic: Gold remains the gold standard

Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and Executive Director of Galileo Capital has some comforting words:

I think it's only fake human beings that can make money like that, not the real human beings like you and me!

Warren Ingram, Personal financial adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital

Ingram uses the topical example of gold as the go-to "safe haven" investment in times of trouble.

Gold is something that shoots up when everyone is really fearful and worried about the state of the world, whether it's an economic system, a political system or just a stock market crash.

Warren Ingram, Personal financial adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital

The whole gold mining sector in South Africa on the JSE is up nearly 200%; it's gone up two times in one year. Of course now is when you start to get the question from investors saying, shouldn't we go into gold?

Warren Ingram, Personal financial adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital

So we should have been in gold a year ago but we wouldn't have been able to forecast something like Covid a year ago.... Investing by looking in the rear view mirror while you're trying to drive forwards, it's just not helpful.

Warren Ingram, Personal financial adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital

And it's no good taking what's happened over the last 12 months as a projection of what's going to happen over the next 12 months, he says.

Unfortunately the world changes again and if the world goes from a state of being very fearful... and becomes less and less fearful because medical treatments get better for Covid and potentially there's a vaccine, then all of a sudden we're in a position where gold starts to lose value...

Warren Ingram, Personal financial adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital

But looking forward is very difficult Warren, it's almost impossible to do!... If you won't let me do gold then I'm going to do S&P 500, because that's been doing very well too...

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

What's interesting is that the tech companies have been a big driver of the S&P 500 over the last while... It's names we all know... Again, it's been a great place to be in the past but I'm not convinced that's necessarily where we want to be in the future.

Warren Ingram, Personal financial adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital

Listen to more from Ingram about the pitfalls of "riding the trend" on The Money Show:


13 August 2020 8:43 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Warren Ingram
Gold
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
Galileo Capital
tech
fomo
diy investing
fomo investing
investment mistakes

More from Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

Retirement planning personal finance 123rfpersonalfinance 123rflifestyle 123rf

What does the contentious Regulation 28 mean for your retirement funds?

30 July 2020 8:23 PM

On The Money Show, finance expert Warren Ingram explains why he believes the pros of the regulation outweigh the cons.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woman saving money piggy bank mask 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Supersaver Julia has changed lives, and she can change yours! – Bruce Whitfield

9 July 2020 3:00 PM

Need the inspiration to save? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews “Supersaver Julia” at around 7:15 pm tonight.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

edit - equity-market - image from JSE-dot-co-dot-za.jpg

Personal Finance Feature - Equity fund vs index investing

2 July 2020 8:43 PM

Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram says active fund managers in South Africa have had a terrible time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

Scared that you may lose your life savings?

25 June 2020 8:07 PM

Warren Ingram, wealth creator, answers listeners' questions about safe investing in anxious times.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Contract

No guarantee that your nominated beneficiary will get your money when you die

18 June 2020 7:58 PM

Did you know that the Trustees of retirement funds don’t have to pay it out to your nominated beneficiary?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

covid-19 coronavirus economy 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf recession

Personal Finance Feature: Timing the market

11 June 2020 7:52 PM

What is the concept of "market timing" and how can it help investors?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

How to plan for retirement during the Covid-19 crisis

28 May 2020 7:47 PM

The Covid-19 pandemic and the economic destruction in its wake has left some of us wondering if we'll ever be able to retire.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Old house abandoned namibia 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown?

30 April 2020 7:52 PM

Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

piggy-bank-coins-money-budget-savings-personal-finance-123rf

Earn up to 11.5% interest on one of the safest investments around

16 April 2020 7:33 PM

Personal finance guru Warren Ingram on why you should consider this risk-free investment, especially if you live off interest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Piggy bank mask covid-19 coronavirus 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

'If you still have a job, get rid of your debt as fast as you can'

2 April 2020 8:04 PM

Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has advice on how to survive – or even thrive – amidst the Covid-19 outbreak.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

COVID-19 UPDATE: SA recoveries reach 437,617, a 76% recovery rate

World Local

702 bids farewell to Joanne Joseph

Lifestyle

'ANC executives, please, you have messed up. Get out,' says Bantu Holomisa

Politics

EWN Highlights

Biden and new running mate Harris to take on Trump's coronavirus response

13 August 2020 8:45 PM

Ex-South Africa skipper Smith hits back at race bias claims

13 August 2020 8:37 PM

Lebanon assembly ratifies state of emergency after deadly Beirut blast

13 August 2020 8:16 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA