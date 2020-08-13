Keen to buy a Cape Town landmark? Virtual ownership is yours with a new game

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
In few weeks there'll be a second vaccine trial and another in September - MRC Dr Glenda Gray has suggested that health officials go back to communities and trace hotspots areas. 13 August 2020 5:22 PM
Witness tells Zondo Inquiry about threats, moving piles of money with Molefe A Transnet security officer who was sent on errands, including picking up bags of money from the Guptas, said that he had been thr... 13 August 2020 4:57 PM
[LISTEN] Old age homes struggling to stay afloat GroundUp has reported on the plight of some old age homes that have not received their usual subsidy from government. 13 August 2020 4:45 PM
View all Local
'ANC executives, please, you have messed up. Get out,' says Bantu Holomisa United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa has proposed that there be an interim government. 13 August 2020 6:08 PM
Speculation rife that President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation The president is expected to address the nation on developments in SA's risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19 13 August 2020 4:11 PM
Marikana massacre: 'Still no accountability for mineworkers killed 8 years ago' EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana gives an update of a commemorative webinar dedicated to miners who died in Marikana. 13 August 2020 1:22 PM
View all Politics
Keen to buy a Cape Town landmark? Virtual ownership is yours with a new game If you can't afford to buy a property, no matter. 'Landlord GO' allows you to become a tycoon in the Mother City, or elsewhere. 13 August 2020 7:57 PM
Booze ban's effect on women in the industry needs more attention - Gin pioneer Inverroche Distillery spearheaded a 'gin revolution' in SA. Lorna Scott details the wide-reaching effects of the alcohol ban. 13 August 2020 7:10 PM
'Govt can't simply be a spectator if fuel retailers to survive drop in sales' Namibia's government assisted Covid-hit retailers, but SA doesn't understand how the industry works says Reggie Sibiya (FRA CEO). 13 August 2020 6:50 PM
View all Business
702 bids farewell to Joanne Joseph Station Manager Thabisile Mbete says Joanne has contributed to, and shaped, important social and political narratives in SA 13 August 2020 5:25 PM
WATCH LIVE: Bob Mabena remembered at virtual memorial service The broadcaster died earlier this week after suffering a cardiac arrest. 13 August 2020 3:19 PM
[LISTEN] Highlighting the under-representation of women in science UP associate professor of physics Mmantsae Moche Diale details the problem and shares more on her journey into physics. 13 August 2020 12:01 PM
View all Lifestyle
'The amount of support I have back home is incredible, says motorcyclist Binder Brad Binder has become the first South African to win a MotoGP premier class race. 13 August 2020 1:52 PM
Lorch and Shonga may lack match fitness when they return - Mazola Molefe The club has said in a statement that the two will be able to play once disciplinary processes have been finalised. 12 August 2020 1:56 PM
Ramaphosa congratulates Brad Binder on his MotoGP victory The motorcycle racer flew the South African flag high with his first win in the MotoGP premier class on Sunday. 9 August 2020 5:14 PM
View all Sport
If I felt bad I sang a song, when I sing I feel better - Dr Rebecca Malope Clement Manyathela chats to award-winning gospel artist Dr Rebecca Malope on #HangingOutwithClement. 13 August 2020 11:53 AM
Video of man beating death, winning 250k lottery in 1998 goes viral again Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 August 2020 8:54 AM
Woman disgusted after receiving text from delivery guy asking if she was single Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 August 2020 8:53 AM
View all Entertainment
COVID-19 UPDATE: SA recovery rate rises to 75.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 432,029, which translates to a recovery rate of 75.9%. Gauteng has 152,061 recoveries. 12 August 2020 10:19 PM
Beirut blast: 'Think of an apocalyptic movie, that is what it looks like' South African broadcaster living in Lebanon Mia Verdoorn Shamma reflects on how the country looks like after the two explosions. 7 August 2020 7:35 AM
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C. 6 August 2020 8:38 PM
View all World
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
WATCH: Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa addresses the nation After a series of protests and uproar about the treatment of civilians, including the jailing of some, Zimbabwe's President will a... 4 August 2020 9:55 AM
View all Africa
'Govt can't simply be a spectator if fuel retailers to survive drop in sales' Namibia's government assisted Covid-hit retailers, but SA doesn't understand how the industry works says Reggie Sibiya (FRA CEO). 13 August 2020 6:50 PM
Why NetFlorist should be congratulated for bringing back whiny Harold Branding expert Andy Rice explains why NetFlorist's radio campaign is his advertising hero of the week. 11 August 2020 8:14 PM
It’s far less risky to lend to a female entrepreneur than a male one - research Studies across the world and industries consistently show women-entrepreneurs have a better risk profile, says Janeesha Perumal. 11 August 2020 9:26 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Keen to buy a Cape Town landmark? Virtual ownership is yours with a new game

13 August 2020 7:57 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Virtual reality
Property
augmented reality
Landlord GO
augmented reality games
Adam Longhorn
Reality Games

If you can't afford to buy a property, no matter. 'Landlord GO' allows you to become a tycoon in the Mother City, or elsewhere.

It's been described as a combo of Monopoly and Pokémon Go, but it's much more lucrative.

Augmented reality game Landlord Go can turn you into a property mogul.

Similar to Pokémon Go, you could walk around your city to play the game or, alternatively, dispatch a "property agent" to do the legwork for you.

Image: Screengrab from Landlord GO announcement trailer

You have a choice of "millions and millions" of properties you can own says Reality Games' Head of Studio, Adam Longhorn.

The company's introduced a Cape Town leg and players have snapped up landmarks including the Castle of Good Hope and the Artscape Theatre Centre.

What we've eventually done is to take real data points, real properties, from all over the world and we've overlayed them on a really nice Google map and then we've integrated into this Monopoly-style game into your phone.

Adam Longhorn, Head of Studio - Reality Games

If you were to be in your neighbourhood or around your house, you would have access to properties around there...

Adam Longhorn, Head of Studio - Reality Games

... or you could use one of the features in the game called Property Agent which you can send to anywhere in the world and buy all sorts of properties that are available.

Adam Longhorn, Head of Studio - Reality Games

So is the game just there for a bit of fun? Longhorn says they updated an earlier version to suit different types of players' particular needs.

There are some players that really just like to have a really neat collection of properties that are either around them or in places that they've visited...

Adam Longhorn, Head of Studio - Reality Games

Some players just compete and they try to grow their empire and be at the top of the leader boards within their city or country, or globally.

Adam Longhorn, Head of Studio - Reality Games

You can download Landlord GO for free:

You go to the Google Store or the App Store and you type in Landlord Go and it will be the first one that pops up.

Adam Longhorn, Head of Studio - Reality Games

For more detail, take a listen:


13 August 2020 7:57 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Virtual reality
Property
augmented reality
Landlord GO
augmented reality games
Adam Longhorn
Reality Games

More from Business

Lorna Scott

Booze ban's effect on women in the industry needs more attention - Gin pioneer

13 August 2020 7:10 PM

Inverroche Distillery spearheaded a 'gin revolution' in SA. Lorna Scott details the wide-reaching effects of the alcohol ban.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

fuel-tank-petrol-car-motorist-driving-driver-refuelling-123rf

'Govt can't simply be a spectator if fuel retailers to survive drop in sales'

13 August 2020 6:50 PM

Namibia's government assisted Covid-hit retailers, but SA doesn't understand how the industry works says Reggie Sibiya (FRA CEO).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

waiter jpg

'Some restaurants are holding on to waiters' tips to claw back their losses'

12 August 2020 7:53 PM

Yes, restaurants are struggling, but that doesn't make it ok to shortchange staff says Wendy Knowler on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sars online tax return revenue service 123rfbusiness 123rfpersonalfinance

Have you been auto-assessed by Sars? Here's what you need to know

12 August 2020 7:34 PM

Tax expert Thamsanqa Msiza (Tax Consulting South Africa) tells The Money Show what taxpayers need to check and be aware of.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dandelion flower

It has not been a good year for rubber

12 August 2020 7:15 PM

The wheels may be coming off for the substance gets us around the world

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyril Ramaphosa

Is Ramaphosa ready to announce Level 2? What an economist would like him to say

12 August 2020 6:51 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib Asset Management.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Out of business 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

R200b Covid-19 loan scheme's paid out only R13b. Can a makeover get it to work?

11 August 2020 8:48 PM

Since it launched in May, the scheme's helped only 6.6% of businesses it targets. Will recent changes lead to improvement?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

netflorist-haroldpng

Why NetFlorist should be congratulated for bringing back whiny Harold

11 August 2020 8:14 PM

Branding expert Andy Rice explains why NetFlorist's radio campaign is his advertising hero of the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

123rf A pile of two hundred rand notes, South African currency money

Eskom pensioners receive Covid 19-relief bonuses totalling R104m

11 August 2020 7:25 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom's Linda Mateza about the once-off payment to its pensioners.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190715-des-van-rooyen-edjpg

Thank God van Rooyen wasn't finance minister for longer, Zondo commission told

11 August 2020 6:43 PM

Lungisa Fuzile (former National Treasury DG) tore into former minister Des van Rooyen's performance and choice of advisers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

joanne-josephjpg

702 bids farewell to Joanne Joseph

13 August 2020 5:25 PM

Station Manager Thabisile Mbete says Joanne has contributed to, and shaped, important social and political narratives in SA

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200810bob2gif

WATCH LIVE: Bob Mabena remembered at virtual memorial service

13 August 2020 3:19 PM

The broadcaster died earlier this week after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

microscope-385364-960-720jpg

[LISTEN] Highlighting the under-representation of women in science

13 August 2020 12:01 PM

UP associate professor of physics Mmantsae Moche Diale details the problem and shares more on her journey into physics.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

waiter jpg

'Some restaurants are holding on to waiters' tips to claw back their losses'

12 August 2020 7:53 PM

Yes, restaurants are struggling, but that doesn't make it ok to shortchange staff says Wendy Knowler on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 workplace safety measures 123rf

Women can tackle workspace inequality without the victim mentality - Nikki Bush

12 August 2020 3:21 PM

Human potential and parenting expert believes both men and women need to be educated and empowered to change the status quo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lobolo-negotiationsjpg

Lobola: 'Traditions over the years managed to bring stability into our homes'

12 August 2020 12:27 PM

Clement Manyathela speaks to heritage consultant Mbuso Khoza to find out more about the consequences of not paying lobola.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

netflorist-haroldpng

Why NetFlorist should be congratulated for bringing back whiny Harold

11 August 2020 8:14 PM

Branding expert Andy Rice explains why NetFlorist's radio campaign is his advertising hero of the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

anja-picturejpg

'Some women are even scared to become moms because it might impact their career'

11 August 2020 5:48 PM

Talent strategist, leadership expert and executive coach Anja van Beek gives her take on the motherhood penalty.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Female woman businesspeople diverse office 123rf 123rfbusiness

It’s far less risky to lend to a female entrepreneur than a male one - research

11 August 2020 9:26 AM

Studies across the world and industries consistently show women-entrepreneurs have a better risk profile, says Janeesha Perumal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

bob-mabena-702-studiojpg

Veteran broadcaster Bob Mabena passes away

10 August 2020 5:42 PM

Tributes and condolence messages have been pouring in since the news broke.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'ANC executives, please, you have messed up. Get out,' says Bantu Holomisa

Politics

702 bids farewell to Joanne Joseph

Lifestyle

Speculation rife that President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation

Politics

EWN Highlights

Israel and UAE to normalise ties in 'historic' US-brokered deal

13 August 2020 8:11 PM

The more vaccines that work, the more affordable they'll be - Prof Glenda Gray

13 August 2020 7:55 PM

European virus surge due to relaxed behaviour: WHO expert

13 August 2020 7:38 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA