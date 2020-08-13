[LISTEN] Old age homes struggling to stay afloat
GroundUp has reported on the plight of some old age homes that have not received their usual subsidy from government and are struggling to stay afloat.
The publication states that "hundreds of organisations in the Eastern Cape and some in the North West province that perform social work on behalf of the government have not been paid their subsidies since March. Others, in North West, Limpopo, and Mpumalanga, have faced subsidy cuts of up to 25%, without consultation and with no reason given."
Wits Institute For Social Economic Research (Wiser) research associate Lisa Vetten says it varies with each province.
If you are in the Free State or Northern Cape, you get your subsidy on time and things are manageable. If you are in the Eastern Cape, well, as of today there have been no payments to organisations since the 1st of April. The situation, we understand from some organisations, is that it's the staff members and staff members' families who are providing food in order to try and keep centres open and to keep people supported.Lisa Vetten, Research associate - Wits Institute For Social Economic Research (Wiser)
Vetten says this is a historic problem in the Eastern Cape.
We can date it to at least 2017, there is always an excuse. First, it's a new system that doesn't work, then it's a delay and they are getting on to it, now it's COVID-19. This is not just a COVID-19 crisis, it's long-standing and it really does point to the need to look at the Eastern Cape system.Lisa Vetten, Research associate - Wits Institute For Social Economic Research (Wiser)
The other issue that needs to be looked at is the nature of the contracts that they sign with organisations which gives them very little recourse. In fact they don't even commit to a date by which they will pay organisations, which makes it very difficult for organisations to even go to court and demand payment.Lisa Vetten, Research associate - Wits Institute For Social Economic Research (Wiser)
National (department) should be able to step in and start demanding some kind of response to what should be done.Lisa Vetten, Research associate - Wits Institute For Social Economic Research (Wiser)
Click on the link below to hear more....
More from Local
In few weeks there'll be a second vaccine trial and another in September - MRC
Dr Glenda Gray has suggested that health officials go back to communities and trace hotspots areas.Read More
Witness tells Zondo Inquiry about threats, moving piles of money with Molefe
A Transnet security officer who was sent on errands, including picking up bags of money from the Guptas, said that he had been threatened every time he was interviewed by or testified at the Zondo Commission.Read More
Gauteng keen to start relaxing lockdown regulations - report
Premier David Makhura says the province has returned to the open tender system and would publish newly awarded tenders monthly.Read More
Devoted Citizen petition seeks to hold government officials accountable
Spokesperson Reverend Chris Mathebula says it cannot be business as usual. 'We want that stolen money to be brought back.'Read More
WATCH LIVE: Bob Mabena remembered at virtual memorial service
The broadcaster died earlier this week after suffering a cardiac arrest.Read More
Reach for a Dream calls for public to get behind its Virtual Slipper Week
CEO Julia Sotirianakos says the campaign will run until 16 August and people can buy slippers on the organisation's website.Read More
'It's incredible that suspended DG continues get salary instead of being fired'
DA says Ramaphosa's suspension of PSC boss Mamphiswana is a delaying tactic to make it look like there is action being taken.Read More
Tears Foundation receives Random Act of Kindness from Dis-Chem Foundation
Dis-Chem will help the foundation with a R120,000 donation to help maintain the call centre and whatever else may be needed.Read More
Is SA ready to move to lockdown Level 2?
Pundits agree that if the country moves to a lower lockdown level, COVID-19 protocols need to be adhered too.Read More
And it's back, Eskom to implement stage 2 loadshedding from 8am
It is likely that these power cuts will continue until 10pm this evening.Read More