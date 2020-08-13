Gauteng keen to start relaxing lockdown regulations - report





He was speaking at a media briefing on the province’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic by the Gauteng coronavirus command council.

Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise says the Gauteng advisory council responded that the province is ready to start relaxing lockdown regulations but that does not mean we are out of the woods.

She says this means that is maybe safe for some services to be reintroduced but this should be considered by the provincial council, the command council and advisory council who have drawn up the data on how the province is coping with the virus. She added that the provincial council and the premier could only make recommendations to President Cyril Ramaphosa on which restrictions could possibly be eased.

We are at a place now where we can afford to start relaxing some lockdown regulation with caution, of course. Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Modise repeated that the relaxing of regulation would does not mean we are out of the woods and that it's just a wave that has been seen between June and July and that we are likely to see another potential peak in November.

Modise says the Gauteng Premier David Makhura also announced that the province has returned to the open tender system and would publish newly awarded tenders monthly.

The open tender system had been introduced in 2014 to encourage transparency but because of the urgent need for personal protective equipment, the province used the national government’s emergency procurement process, which Makhura said created loopholes for corruption.

He said that had opened the door of corruption and created loopholes for corruption in the province and so we wanted to go back to the tender system as soon as possible as he had vouched for it. Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - Eyewitness News

The premier stressed that COVID-19 corruption allegations had discredited every effort made by the province towards clean governance.

