702 bids farewell to Joanne Joseph





Talk Radio Station 702, part of Primedia Broadcasting's portfolio of radio stations, today announced that the station will be bidding farewell to well-known radio presenter Joanne Joseph on 28 August 2020. Joanne currently hosts The Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph from 15:00-18:00, Monday to Friday.

Joanne joined 702 in May 2018, returning to her radio roots after a number of years hosting TV news shows with the SABC and eNCA. Over the past two decades, she has anchored several high-profile live broadcasts, most notably the live coverage of former president Nelson Mandela's passing and his successor Thabo Mbeki's inauguration.

Joanne has also used her media platform to raise awareness for causes close to her heart, including engaging the Minister of Justice to prioritise abuse cases and expedite interventions that safeguard society's most vulnerable.

Commenting on her journey at 702, Joanne said: "I want to express my particular thanks to The Afternoon Drive team for their professionalism and collegiality. They have been a wonderful support system for me during my time at 702, showing infinite enthusiasm, dedication, and acting as a buffer in times of crisis. The media landscape is evolving, traditional consumption habits are changing rapidly and with the energy and agility that have characterised my work of the last twenty-odd years, I am preparing to take up the challenge in new ways."

702 Station Manager Thabisile Mbete adds: "Joanne has encouraged a culture of empathy in tackling systemic societal issues that many would hesitate to take on. As a member of the 702 team, she has contributed to, and shaped, important social and political narratives in South Africa. We know that her next chapter will be an exciting one and we wish her well."

702 will announce Joanne's replacement in due course.

"Joanne has brought her own voice to The Afternoon Drive and has a unique ability to articulate key issues, bringing them to the fore. We recognise her contribution to 702 and know she will continue to be the voice for those who are still finding theirs," comments Geraint Crwys-Williams, Acting CEO of Primedia Broadcasting.