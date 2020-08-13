702 bids farewell to Joanne Joseph

Streaming issues? Report here
702 logo Gradients 702 logo Gradients
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Jukebox
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH LIVE] Funeral service for legendary broadcaster Bob Mabena The icon, who passed away earlier this week, has been described as a giant in the media industry and the benchmark of radio. 15 August 2020 12:07 PM
Recovery rate almost 80% as South Africa welcomes WHO surge team The number of national recoveries so far is 461,734, which translates to a recovery rate of 79%. Gauteng has 156,402 recoveries. 15 August 2020 10:32 AM
SCA grants Fita leave to appeal dismissal of tobacco sales ban Fita approached the SCA after the High Court in Pretoria dismissed its bid to appeal an earlier ruling that upheld the ban. 15 August 2020 10:17 AM
View all Local
[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation at 8pm tonight According to the Pesidency, the briefing will be on developments in SA's risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19. 15 August 2020 5:43 PM
Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Afr... 15 August 2020 3:24 PM
That he found money in my bag doesn't mean I got it from Guptas - Brian Molefe The former Transnet CEO has denied the allegations and says he looks forward to appearing at the commission to give his side. 14 August 2020 1:31 PM
View all Politics
Feel you've missed the money boat? Don't fall into the FOMO investment trap! Bruce Whitfield and personal finance expert Warren Ingram get to grips with why perhaps you shouldn't, if you didn't... 13 August 2020 8:43 PM
Keen to buy a Cape Town landmark? Virtual ownership is yours with a new game If you can't afford to buy a property, no matter. 'Landlord GO' allows you to become a tycoon in the Mother City, or elsewhere. 13 August 2020 7:57 PM
Booze ban's effect on women in the industry needs more attention - Gin pioneer Inverroche Distillery spearheaded a 'gin revolution' in SA. Lorna Scott details the wide-reaching effects of the alcohol ban. 13 August 2020 7:10 PM
View all Business
Bob Mabena to be laid to rest today The icon, who passed away earlier this week, has been described as a giant in the media industry and the benchmark of radio. 15 August 2020 8:09 AM
His #BlackInMyDay comedy show is now on ... but Popps says: 'I am a shy person' Performer Mpho Modikoane says his stint as a call centre agent was not fun but "it prepares you for rejection". 14 August 2020 5:24 PM
702 bids farewell to Joanne Joseph Station Manager Thabisile Mbete says Joanne has contributed to, and shaped, important social and political narratives in SA 13 August 2020 5:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
Pap en sous, Brad Binder 'have brought smiles to South Africans this week' Brent Lindeque, the founder of Good Things Guy, says Brad Binder has really made the country happy. 14 August 2020 2:33 PM
'The amount of support I have back home is incredible, says motorcyclist Binder Brad Binder has become the first South African to win a MotoGP premier class race. 13 August 2020 1:52 PM
Lorch and Shonga may lack match fitness when they return - Mazola Molefe The club has said in a statement that the two will be able to play once disciplinary processes have been finalised. 12 August 2020 1:56 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] 'It's a journey of self-discovery, you need a lot of perseverance' Lee Cole, who gained attention in 2017 for his cover of the hit ‘Akanamali’, joined Azania Mosaka for this week's 702 Unplugged. 14 August 2020 4:56 PM
[VIDEO] Teen pleads for help after miniature pinscher was mauled to death Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 August 2020 8:48 AM
[WATCH] Venezuelan soccer commentary dubbed into recent soccer match goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 August 2020 8:47 AM
View all Entertainment
Beirut blast: 'Think of an apocalyptic movie, that is what it looks like' South African broadcaster living in Lebanon Mia Verdoorn Shamma reflects on how the country looks like after the two explosions. 7 August 2020 7:35 AM
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C. 6 August 2020 8:38 PM
MTN to quit Middle East to focus on Africa Bruce Whitfield talks to MTN CFO Ralph Mupita about the reasons for the move and the company's huge profit increase. 6 August 2020 6:55 PM
View all World
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
WATCH: Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa addresses the nation After a series of protests and uproar about the treatment of civilians, including the jailing of some, Zimbabwe's President will a... 4 August 2020 9:55 AM
View all Africa
'Govt can't simply be a spectator if fuel retailers to survive drop in sales' Namibia's government assisted Covid-hit retailers, but SA doesn't understand how the industry works says Reggie Sibiya (FRA CEO). 13 August 2020 6:50 PM
Why NetFlorist should be congratulated for bringing back whiny Harold Branding expert Andy Rice explains why NetFlorist's radio campaign is his advertising hero of the week. 11 August 2020 8:14 PM
It’s far less risky to lend to a female entrepreneur than a male one - research Studies across the world and industries consistently show women-entrepreneurs have a better risk profile, says Janeesha Perumal. 11 August 2020 9:26 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

702 bids farewell to Joanne Joseph

13 August 2020 5:25 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Joanne Joseph
Geraint Crwys-Williams
Thabisile Mbete

Station Manager Thabisile Mbete says Joanne has contributed to, and shaped, important social and political narratives in SA

Talk Radio Station 702, part of Primedia Broadcasting's portfolio of radio stations, today announced that the station will be bidding farewell to well-known radio presenter Joanne Joseph on 28 August 2020. Joanne currently hosts The Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph from 15:00-18:00, Monday to Friday.

Joanne joined 702 in May 2018, returning to her radio roots after a number of years hosting TV news shows with the SABC and eNCA. Over the past two decades, she has anchored several high-profile live broadcasts, most notably the live coverage of former president Nelson Mandela's passing and his successor Thabo Mbeki's inauguration.

Joanne has also used her media platform to raise awareness for causes close to her heart, including engaging the Minister of Justice to prioritise abuse cases and expedite interventions that safeguard society's most vulnerable.

Commenting on her journey at 702, Joanne said: "I want to express my particular thanks to The Afternoon Drive team for their professionalism and collegiality. They have been a wonderful support system for me during my time at 702, showing infinite enthusiasm, dedication, and acting as a buffer in times of crisis. The media landscape is evolving, traditional consumption habits are changing rapidly and with the energy and agility that have characterised my work of the last twenty-odd years, I am preparing to take up the challenge in new ways."

702 Station Manager Thabisile Mbete adds: "Joanne has encouraged a culture of empathy in tackling systemic societal issues that many would hesitate to take on. As a member of the 702 team, she has contributed to, and shaped, important social and political narratives in South Africa. We know that her next chapter will be an exciting one and we wish her well."

702 will announce Joanne's replacement in due course.

"Joanne has brought her own voice to The Afternoon Drive and has a unique ability to articulate key issues, bringing them to the fore. We recognise her contribution to 702 and know she will continue to be the voice for those who are still finding theirs," comments Geraint Crwys-Williams, Acting CEO of Primedia Broadcasting.


13 August 2020 5:25 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Joanne Joseph
Geraint Crwys-Williams
Thabisile Mbete

More from Lifestyle

200810bob2gif

Bob Mabena to be laid to rest today

15 August 2020 8:09 AM

The icon, who passed away earlier this week, has been described as a giant in the media industry and the benchmark of radio.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

popps-4jpg

His #BlackInMyDay comedy show is now on ... but Popps says: 'I am a shy person'

14 August 2020 5:24 PM

Performer Mpho Modikoane says his stint as a call centre agent was not fun but "it prepares you for rejection".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

stress-black-man-papers-laptop-work-tax-fees-money-finance-woes-businessjpg123rf

Feel you've missed the money boat? Don't fall into the FOMO investment trap!

13 August 2020 8:43 PM

Bruce Whitfield and personal finance expert Warren Ingram get to grips with why perhaps you shouldn't, if you didn't...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

landlord-gopng

Keen to buy a Cape Town landmark? Virtual ownership is yours with a new game

13 August 2020 7:57 PM

If you can't afford to buy a property, no matter. 'Landlord GO' allows you to become a tycoon in the Mother City, or elsewhere.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200810bob2gif

WATCH LIVE: Bob Mabena remembered at virtual memorial service

13 August 2020 3:19 PM

The broadcaster died earlier this week after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

microscope-385364-960-720jpg

[LISTEN] Highlighting the under-representation of women in science

13 August 2020 12:01 PM

UP associate professor of physics Mmantsae Moche Diale details the problem and shares more on her journey into physics.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

waiter jpg

'Some restaurants are holding on to waiters' tips to claw back their losses'

12 August 2020 7:53 PM

Yes, restaurants are struggling, but that doesn't make it ok to shortchange staff says Wendy Knowler on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 workplace safety measures 123rf

Women can tackle workspace inequality without the victim mentality - Nikki Bush

12 August 2020 3:21 PM

Human potential and parenting expert believes both men and women need to be educated and empowered to change the status quo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lobolo-negotiationsjpg

Lobola: 'Traditions over the years managed to bring stability into our homes'

12 August 2020 12:27 PM

Clement Manyathela speaks to heritage consultant Mbuso Khoza to find out more about the consequences of not paying lobola.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

netflorist-haroldpng

Why NetFlorist should be congratulated for bringing back whiny Harold

11 August 2020 8:14 PM

Branding expert Andy Rice explains why NetFlorist's radio campaign is his advertising hero of the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation at 8pm tonight

Politics

Those who accuse me of being a WMC lapdog joined ANC after 1991 - Madonsela

Local

Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses

Politics

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa gives latest update on coronavirus and lockdown

15 August 2020 7:44 PM

uMthwalume gets mobile police station after apartheid blamed for lack of one

15 August 2020 5:47 PM

National state of disaster extension to 15 September officially gazetted

15 August 2020 5:13 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA