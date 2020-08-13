In few weeks there'll be a second vaccine trial and another in September - MRC





South Africa has seen the number of daily new COVID-19 infections stabilise over the past few weeks.

Health experts held a COVID-19 webinar earlier today to outline COVID-19 pandemic viewpoints.

To which Eyewitness reporter Mia Lindeque says the chairperson of the ministerial advisory committee, Prof Salim Abdool Karim emphasised that there have been a consistent decline in the number of infection but also warned that the will be a massive surge that could be far worse than at the beginning.

Lindeque says the present health expert that were on the webinar explained that they have been looking at other countries’ case studies, to which the noticed they too had a decline at some point which made them relax only for the infection rate to surge again.

All of them are saying it's up to South African, individual behaviour whether we are gonna make sure that there is a consistent decline. Mia Lindeque, Reporter - Eyewitness News

RELATED: Gauteng keen to start relaxing lockdown regulations - report

Lindeque says the president of the Medical Research Council (MRC) Dr Glenda Gray suggested that the South Africa changes its testing strategy and for health officials to go back into communities to track and trace hotspots areas.

The experts like Prof Karim said in the webinar that it's all about the balance between the economy and the lives of the people. Mia Lindeque, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Dr Glenda Gray says in the next coming weeks there will be a second vaccine trial and another one in September.

If we have more vaccines tried and tested it obviously increases the chances of being more successful and with good competition it means the price for the vaccine if we are successful will be affordable to the public. Mia Lindeque, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Listen below for the full interview ...