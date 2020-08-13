In few weeks there'll be a second vaccine trial and another in September - MRC
South Africa has seen the number of daily new COVID-19 infections stabilise over the past few weeks.
Health experts held a COVID-19 webinar earlier today to outline COVID-19 pandemic viewpoints.
To which Eyewitness reporter Mia Lindeque says the chairperson of the ministerial advisory committee, Prof Salim Abdool Karim emphasised that there have been a consistent decline in the number of infection but also warned that the will be a massive surge that could be far worse than at the beginning.
Lindeque says the present health expert that were on the webinar explained that they have been looking at other countries’ case studies, to which the noticed they too had a decline at some point which made them relax only for the infection rate to surge again.
All of them are saying it's up to South African, individual behaviour whether we are gonna make sure that there is a consistent decline.Mia Lindeque, Reporter - Eyewitness News
RELATED: Gauteng keen to start relaxing lockdown regulations - report
Lindeque says the president of the Medical Research Council (MRC) Dr Glenda Gray suggested that the South Africa changes its testing strategy and for health officials to go back into communities to track and trace hotspots areas.
The experts like Prof Karim said in the webinar that it's all about the balance between the economy and the lives of the people.Mia Lindeque, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Dr Glenda Gray says in the next coming weeks there will be a second vaccine trial and another one in September.
If we have more vaccines tried and tested it obviously increases the chances of being more successful and with good competition it means the price for the vaccine if we are successful will be affordable to the public.Mia Lindeque, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen below for the full interview ...
More from Local
Witness tells Zondo Inquiry about threats, moving piles of money with Molefe
A Transnet security officer who was sent on errands, including picking up bags of money from the Guptas, said that he had been threatened every time he was interviewed by or testified at the Zondo Commission.Read More
[LISTEN] Old age homes struggling to stay afloat
GroundUp has reported on the plight of some old age homes that have not received their usual subsidy from government.Read More
Gauteng keen to start relaxing lockdown regulations - report
Premier David Makhura says the province has returned to the open tender system and would publish newly awarded tenders monthly.Read More
Devoted Citizen petition seeks to hold government officials accountable
Spokesperson Reverend Chris Mathebula says it cannot be business as usual. 'We want that stolen money to be brought back.'Read More
WATCH LIVE: Bob Mabena remembered at virtual memorial service
The broadcaster died earlier this week after suffering a cardiac arrest.Read More
Reach for a Dream calls for public to get behind its Virtual Slipper Week
CEO Julia Sotirianakos says the campaign will run until 16 August and people can buy slippers on the organisation's website.Read More
'It's incredible that suspended DG continues get salary instead of being fired'
DA says Ramaphosa's suspension of PSC boss Mamphiswana is a delaying tactic to make it look like there is action being taken.Read More
Tears Foundation receives Random Act of Kindness from Dis-Chem Foundation
Dis-Chem will help the foundation with a R120,000 donation to help maintain the call centre and whatever else may be needed.Read More
Is SA ready to move to lockdown Level 2?
Pundits agree that if the country moves to a lower lockdown level, COVID-19 protocols need to be adhered too.Read More
And it's back, Eskom to implement stage 2 loadshedding from 8am
It is likely that these power cuts will continue until 10pm this evening.Read More