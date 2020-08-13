



JOHANNESBURG - A Transnet security officer who was sent on errands, including picking up bags of money from the Guptas, said that he had been threatened every time he was interviewed by or testified at the Zondo Commission.

Identified as Witness 1 for his safety, he said that he had received texts and calls telling him not to be "a moronic Superman" and one SMS said that his family would not find a piece of him.

Witness 1 said that on one occasion he confronted Brian Molefe when he travelled with him carrying R200 notes, which were stacked together.

He said that he cautioned Molefe that this could be dangerous.

Counsel then asked him about the notes.

"Just to assist the chair, if you were to take those notes out of the bag and put them on a table without flattening the pile at all, how high would that pile be?"

To which Witness 1 replied: "I'd say 30cm."

This article first appeared on EWN : Witness tells Zondo Inquiry about threats, moving piles of money with Molefe