'ANC executives, please, you have messed up. Get out,' says Bantu Holomisa





United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa has told The Citizen that the African National Congress (ANC) cannot be expected to "investigate itself", calling for new governance.

Speaking to Joanne Joseph on The Afternoon Drive to elaborate on his statements, Holomisa said the ruling party has failed to protect the taxpayers of South Africa.

It is unfortunate that (members of) the ANC, which is credited to have liberated the people of South Africa, have been caught stealing. The coronavirus fund was earmarked to attend to the coronavirus pandemic. There are already leaders within the ANC who have been suspended. There are reports that they are looting that fund with impunity. Bantu Holomisa, United Democratic Movement leader

We have to call for the executive to account and also to say: 'You have failed, therefore you need to go back.' South Africans are sick and tired of this looting spree which they have been witnessing since 1994. Bantu Holomisa, United Democratic Movement leader

ANC executives, please, you have messed up, get out. You have embarrassed us from 1994. Bantu Holomisa, United Democratic Movement leader

Holomisa has proposed there be an interim government.

This institutionalised corruption has to be stopped and the way of stopping it is for the executive party of the government to pack up and go until 2024 and in the meantime we must have an interim arrangement which is run by the civil society of South Africa. Bantu Holomisa, United Democratic Movement leader

High on the agenda of that interim arrangement would be to draft a legislation to make sure that parties which win the election in future don't abuse that. Bantu Holomisa, United Democratic Movement leader

