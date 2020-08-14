Don't miss Aubrey Masango in conversation with Professor Thuli Madonsela tonight
The Aubrey Masango Show will today, 14 August 2020, have a profile interview with Advocate Thuli Madonsela from 9pm to 10pm on 702 and CapeTalk simulcast.
The former Public Protector is a professor of law holding a chair in social justice at Stellenbosch University.
There will be additional talking points about the recently launched book _Recession, Recovery and Reform: South Africa _after Covid-19 edited by Raymond Parsons, in which Prof Madonsela contributes around social justice and transformation.
