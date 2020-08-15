Those who accuse me of being a WMC lapdog joined ANC after 1991 - Madonsela
Former Public Protector Advocate Thuli Madonsela said on The Aubrey Masango Show on Friday that
The former Public Protector is a professor of law holding a chair in social justice at Stellenbosch University.
She also touched on the recently launched book Recession, Recovery and Reform: South Africa after Covid-19 edited by Raymond Parsons, in which Prof Madonsela contributes around social justice and transformation.
Marikana happened because we forgot to remember that we had extractive relationships where capital under colonialism and apartheid were there to extract as much as possible and leave communitiesThuli Madonsela, Professor of law holding a chair in social justice - Stellenbosch University
In 1996 we committed ourselves to establish a new society based on democratic values, social justice and human rights. However, in our journey to build anew we had focused after renewal without remembering what it is that happened in the past and what did that leave behind.Thuli Madonsela, Professor of law holding a chair in social justice - Stellenbosch University
It is a legacy of inequality, poverty and treating some people as if they don't matter. We forgot also to heal. I liken this to building a house and your foundation is defective. if you build on that foundation everything comes tumbling down.Thuli Madonsela, Professor of law holding a chair in social justice - Stellenbosch University
She commended Sibanye for holding a Marikana memorial knowing they will be criticised, rendering themselves vulnerable. She hopes the families of the victims will be part of a process that leads to the creation of sustainable work, wealth and wellbeing.
I chose to talk about 44 people because that is the truth, 44 people died. between the 4th and the 16th of August 2012. Each of those lives matters to their families, to the Marikana region and to the country as a whole.Thuli Madonsela, Professor of law holding a chair in social justice - Stellenbosch University
If we are to heal as a country we have to deal with all the trauma without necessarily saying this one was killed by this one and this one was killed by that one. That will be part of a truth and reconciliation process. But we have to acknowledge that all the lives have been lost.Thuli Madonsela, Professor of law holding a chair in social justice - Stellenbosch University
On allegations that she is a lapdog of white monopoly capital, Prof Madonsela repeated the majority of the people in the ANC that accused her of such were not in the struggle. A lot of them joined the party after 1991.
There was virtually no Struggle after [former president Nelson] Mandela was released, trust me. Then, of course, there is [former] president Jacob Zuma, who was involved in the Struggle, and a few people around him. But I don't know anybody around him who was in the Struggle who has accused me of pandering to white monopoly capital. Maybe one or two.
Those people are using those insults to cover their tracks and find sympathy .... White monopoly capital is not patriotic for the average poor South African person than some of the charlatans who pretend to be comrades.Thuli Madonsela, Professor of law holding a chair in social justice - Stellenbosch University
The is optimistic that the Zondo Commission into state capture will provide justice and paves the way for healing and renewal.
On whether there are political aspirations on her radar, Prof Madonsela says that decision is fluid.
Should there be a desperate need and I think I can make a difference, I would step into the arena but I will make sure that that situation never arise.Thuli Madonsela, Professor of law holding a chair in social justice - Stellenbosch University
Listen below for the full interview ...
