'Widows of those killed days before Marikana massacre also waiting for justice'
Sunday 16 August marks the eighth anniversary of the Marikana massacre, a day where the police mowed down 34 miners during a protest at the then Lonmin Platinum's Marikana operations.
As the country prepares to commemorate the anniversary of the massacre, little has been done to acknowledged those who were killed between 12 and 15 August.
In the buildup to the massacre, 10 people were killed including six mineworkers, two Lonmin security guards and two South African Police Service members.
RELATED: Marikana massacre: 'Still no accountability for mineworkers killed 8 years ago'
Aisha Fundi’s husband, Hassan a Lonmin’s protection services supervisor was hacked to death and buried without his lips and tongue.
EWN assignments editor Gia Nicolaides joins Bongani Bingwa to discuss the eighth anniversary of the massacre.
I was deployed there on Monday 13 August, by that time the two Lonmin security guards had already been hacked to death. When I arrived, there was a clash between police and some of the striking miners and as a result three of those miners were killed and another two police officers.Gia Nicolaides, Assignments editor - EWN
She says they tried to get information from police what had led up to the violence.
We did know that it was a wage dispute, there was a wage dispute between the miners and Lonmin but there wasn't any concrete evidence as to why they had gone on strike and what they were demanding at that particular stage. All we had known at that time was that violence had broken out and people were dying.Gia Nicolaides, Assignments editor - EWN
In the lead up to the 16th, ten people died in those few days and one of the people that died was discovered by journalists, she adds.
Those widows and families of those victims are often put to the side as it wasn't part of that mass group that was killed by the police on the 16 August 2012. They too are waiting for justice and compensation.Gia Nicolaides, Assignments editor - EWN
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Politics
That he found money in my bag doesn't mean I got it from Guptas - Brian Molefe
The former Transnet CEO has denied the allegations and says he looks forward to appearing at the commission to give his side.Read More
'Govt can't simply be a spectator if fuel retailers to survive drop in sales'
Namibia's government assisted Covid-hit retailers, but SA doesn't understand how the industry works says Reggie Sibiya (FRA CEO).Read More
'ANC executives, please, you have messed up. Get out,' says Bantu Holomisa
United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa has proposed that there be an interim government.Read More
Speculation rife that President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation
The president is expected to address the nation on developments in SA's risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19Read More
Marikana massacre: 'Still no accountability for mineworkers killed 8 years ago'
EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana gives an update of a commemorative webinar dedicated to miners who died in Marikana.Read More
Is Ramaphosa ready to announce Level 2? What an economist would like him to say
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib Asset Management.Read More
PP takes Parliament to court over bid to remove her, calls bid unconstitutional
News24 parliamentary reporter Jan Gerber reflects on the court case between Busisiwe Mkhwebane and the National Assembly.Read More
R200b Covid-19 loan scheme's paid out only R13b. Can a makeover get it to work?
Since it launched in May, the scheme's helped only 6.6% of businesses it targets. Will recent changes lead to improvement?Read More
Eskom pensioners receive Covid 19-relief bonuses totalling R104m
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom's Linda Mateza about the once-off payment to its pensioners.Read More
Thank God van Rooyen wasn't finance minister for longer, Zondo commission told
Lungisa Fuzile (former National Treasury DG) tore into former minister Des van Rooyen's performance and choice of advisers.Read More