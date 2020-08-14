'Widows of those killed days before Marikana massacre also waiting for justice'





Sunday 16 August marks the eighth anniversary of the Marikana massacre, a day where the police mowed down 34 miners during a protest at the then Lonmin Platinum's Marikana operations.

As the country prepares to commemorate the anniversary of the massacre, little has been done to acknowledged those who were killed between 12 and 15 August.

In the buildup to the massacre, 10 people were killed including six mineworkers, two Lonmin security guards and two South African Police Service members.

Aisha Fundi’s husband, Hassan a Lonmin’s protection services supervisor was hacked to death and buried without his lips and tongue.

EWN assignments editor Gia Nicolaides joins Bongani Bingwa to discuss the eighth anniversary of the massacre.

I was deployed there on Monday 13 August, by that time the two Lonmin security guards had already been hacked to death. When I arrived, there was a clash between police and some of the striking miners and as a result three of those miners were killed and another two police officers. Gia Nicolaides, Assignments editor - EWN

She says they tried to get information from police what had led up to the violence.

We did know that it was a wage dispute, there was a wage dispute between the miners and Lonmin but there wasn't any concrete evidence as to why they had gone on strike and what they were demanding at that particular stage. All we had known at that time was that violence had broken out and people were dying. Gia Nicolaides, Assignments editor - EWN

In the lead up to the 16th, ten people died in those few days and one of the people that died was discovered by journalists, she adds.

Those widows and families of those victims are often put to the side as it wasn't part of that mass group that was killed by the police on the 16 August 2012. They too are waiting for justice and compensation. Gia Nicolaides, Assignments editor - EWN

Listen below to the full conversation: