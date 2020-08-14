Prepare yourselves, Stage two load shedding resumes on Friday morning
South Africans will have to put up with another day of stage two load shedding as the Eskom says it is working to bring generation units at its aging power plants back online.
The power cuts will start at 8am and will continue until 10pm on Friday night.
The power utility is warning that constrained supply situation may persist into the weekend.
Check your load shedding schedule here:
#PowerAlert 2— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) August 13, 2020
Stage 2 loadshedding to continue until 22:00, and resume at 08:00 tomorrow pic.twitter.com/xi39ql4K9F
