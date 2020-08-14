[WATCH] Venezuelan soccer commentary dubbed into recent soccer match goes viral
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: Video of man beating death, winning 250k lottery in 1998 goes viral again
Venezuelan soccer commentary dubbed into recent soccer match goes viral
Social media is talking after a video of a Venezuelan soccer commentary was dubbed into a recent soccer match went viral.
Click here to watch the original commentary:
Watch below the recent commentary:
Quite possibly the greatest commentary I have ever heard 😂 pic.twitter.com/siET04RdLR— MR DT (@MrDtAFC) August 12, 2020
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
More from Entertainment
[VIDEO] Teen pleads for help after miniature pinscher was mauled to death
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
If I felt bad I sang a song, when I sing I feel better - Dr Rebecca Malope
Clement Manyathela chats to award-winning gospel artist Dr Rebecca Malope on #HangingOutwithClement.Read More
Video of man beating death, winning 250k lottery in 1998 goes viral again
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Woman disgusted after receiving text from delivery guy asking if she was single
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Woman using paint roller to apply sunscreen on back leaves us intrigued
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Mother reading dirty text from son's girlfriend leave us in stitches
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Bob Mabena was generous in spirit and allowed everybody to shine - Penny Lebyane
Radio and TV personality Penny Lebyane remembers South African radio and television veteran Bob Mabena.Read More
[WATCH] South Africans taking on the #InfluencerChallenge leaves us in stitches
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] The late Bob Mabena's profound thoughts on life and death
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Power dynamics make women vulnerable when filming intimate scene - Rori Motuba
Actress Rorisang Motuba says an intimacy coach must be brought on set to ensure everything that happens is mutually agreed on.Read More