[WATCH] Venezuelan soccer commentary dubbed into recent soccer match goes viral





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Video of man beating death, winning 250k lottery in 1998 goes viral again

Venezuelan soccer commentary dubbed into recent soccer match goes viral

Social media is talking after a video of a Venezuelan soccer commentary was dubbed into a recent soccer match went viral.

Click here to watch the original commentary:

Watch below the recent commentary:

Quite possibly the greatest commentary I have ever heard 😂 pic.twitter.com/siET04RdLR — MR DT (@MrDtAFC) August 12, 2020

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: