That he found money in my bag doesn't mean I got it from Guptas - Brian Molefe
There were jaw-dropping testimonies at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Thursday.
Three secrete witnesses testified from undisclosed locations with their voices altered and all three were drivers of bodyguards to top executives at Transnet and the Department of Public Enterprises.
They gave detailed testimonies about numerous visits with their principals to the Gupta family compound in Saxonwold, luxury hotels in Johannesburg and a safety deposit company.
They also gave evidence about bags full of cash and bundles of notes.
Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report chats to Nthakoana Ngatane and former Transnet and Eskom CEO Brian Molefe to give more insight on the matter.
The witnesses will remain secrete because they say they fear for their safety citing that they have been threatened by calls and sms's . They were all security drivers, one for Brian Molefe, Siyabonga Gama and Malusi Gigaba.Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - EWN
They were saying they would drive their principals to the Gupta compound where either they would pick up bags filled with R200 notes.Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - EWN
Witness 1 testified specifically about Molefe and says there were 14 trips to the Gupta compound and how Molefe always had a light brown backpack with him. On one occasion, he says, he saw R200 notes in bundles and he was also asked to deposit some of the money into different accounts.
Molefe says it is true that the driver drove him several times to the Gupta compound.
In that testimony, nowhere does the driver say he saw me coming out with cash from the house or that he saw them giving me money. I listened carefully and I could not find where he says it was definitely cash he had in his bag.Brian Molefe, Former CEO - Transnet and Eskom
What he said was I carried my laptop bag when I went to the house and I came back with it. Which is what I always do, I carry my laptop bag everywhere I go. He opened my bag and saw money, he didnt say that I got that money from the Guptas.Brian Molefe, Former CEO - Transnet and Eskom
The fact that he opened my bag and saw money, it doesnt mean that the Guptas gave me that money.Brian Molefe, Former CEO - Transnet and Eskom
Listen below to the full conversation with Ngatane:
Listen below to the response by Molefe:
More from Politics
'Widows of those killed days before Marikana massacre also waiting for justice'
EWN assignments editor Gia Nicolaides says days before the infamous massacre, 10 people were killed.Read More
'Govt can't simply be a spectator if fuel retailers to survive drop in sales'
Namibia's government assisted Covid-hit retailers, but SA doesn't understand how the industry works says Reggie Sibiya (FRA CEO).Read More
'ANC executives, please, you have messed up. Get out,' says Bantu Holomisa
United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa has proposed that there be an interim government.Read More
Speculation rife that President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation
The president is expected to address the nation on developments in SA's risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19Read More
Marikana massacre: 'Still no accountability for mineworkers killed 8 years ago'
EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana gives an update of a commemorative webinar dedicated to miners who died in Marikana.Read More
Is Ramaphosa ready to announce Level 2? What an economist would like him to say
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib Asset Management.Read More
PP takes Parliament to court over bid to remove her, calls bid unconstitutional
News24 parliamentary reporter Jan Gerber reflects on the court case between Busisiwe Mkhwebane and the National Assembly.Read More
R200b Covid-19 loan scheme's paid out only R13b. Can a makeover get it to work?
Since it launched in May, the scheme's helped only 6.6% of businesses it targets. Will recent changes lead to improvement?Read More
Eskom pensioners receive Covid 19-relief bonuses totalling R104m
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom's Linda Mateza about the once-off payment to its pensioners.Read More
Thank God van Rooyen wasn't finance minister for longer, Zondo commission told
Lungisa Fuzile (former National Treasury DG) tore into former minister Des van Rooyen's performance and choice of advisers.Read More