That he found money in my bag doesn't mean I got it from Guptas - Brian Molefe





There were jaw-dropping testimonies at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Thursday.

Three secrete witnesses testified from undisclosed locations with their voices altered and all three were drivers of bodyguards to top executives at Transnet and the Department of Public Enterprises.

They gave detailed testimonies about numerous visits with their principals to the Gupta family compound in Saxonwold, luxury hotels in Johannesburg and a safety deposit company.

They also gave evidence about bags full of cash and bundles of notes.

Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report chats to Nthakoana Ngatane and former Transnet and Eskom CEO Brian Molefe to give more insight on the matter.

The witnesses will remain secrete because they say they fear for their safety citing that they have been threatened by calls and sms's . They were all security drivers, one for Brian Molefe, Siyabonga Gama and Malusi Gigaba. Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - EWN

They were saying they would drive their principals to the Gupta compound where either they would pick up bags filled with R200 notes. Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - EWN

Witness 1 testified specifically about Molefe and says there were 14 trips to the Gupta compound and how Molefe always had a light brown backpack with him. On one occasion, he says, he saw R200 notes in bundles and he was also asked to deposit some of the money into different accounts.

Molefe says it is true that the driver drove him several times to the Gupta compound.

In that testimony, nowhere does the driver say he saw me coming out with cash from the house or that he saw them giving me money. I listened carefully and I could not find where he says it was definitely cash he had in his bag. Brian Molefe, Former CEO - Transnet and Eskom

What he said was I carried my laptop bag when I went to the house and I came back with it. Which is what I always do, I carry my laptop bag everywhere I go. He opened my bag and saw money, he didnt say that I got that money from the Guptas. Brian Molefe, Former CEO - Transnet and Eskom

The fact that he opened my bag and saw money, it doesnt mean that the Guptas gave me that money. Brian Molefe, Former CEO - Transnet and Eskom

