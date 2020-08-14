Africa's response to COVID-19 managed to slow down its progression - WHO
The World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Office for Africa says many countries are beginning to stabilise six months into the COVID-19 pandemic.
WHO Regional Office for Africa technical officer Dr Mary Stephen says quite a number of countries on the continent managed to slow down the progression of the outbreak.
Given the fact that Africa is prone to a lot of outbreaks, a lot of countries are already used to managing outbreaks so when COVID-19 was reported on the continent, the governments took early action and they stepped in to start the implementation of the public health measures, including the lockdown.Dr Mary Stephen, Techincal officer - WHO Regional office for Africa
In addition to that, the capacity already built from previous outbreaks, most countries in Africa used that capacity to kickstart the COVID-19 response.Dr Mary Stephen, Techincal officer - WHO Regional office for Africa
Initially we were seeing lots of predictions about Africa but that prediction did not come to pass for this simple reason - the quick action they took, implementing the pubic health measures, lockdown and using existing capacity in a very aggressive way from the beginning of the outbreak.Dr Mary Stephen, Techincal officer - WHO Regional office for Africa
