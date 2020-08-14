Africa's response to COVID-19 managed to slow down its progression - WHO





The World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Office for Africa says many countries are beginning to stabilise six months into the COVID-19 pandemic.

WHO Regional Office for Africa technical officer Dr Mary Stephen says quite a number of countries on the continent managed to slow down the progression of the outbreak.

Given the fact that Africa is prone to a lot of outbreaks, a lot of countries are already used to managing outbreaks so when COVID-19 was reported on the continent, the governments took early action and they stepped in to start the implementation of the public health measures, including the lockdown. Dr Mary Stephen, Techincal officer - WHO Regional office for Africa

In addition to that, the capacity already built from previous outbreaks, most countries in Africa used that capacity to kickstart the COVID-19 response. Dr Mary Stephen, Techincal officer - WHO Regional office for Africa

Initially we were seeing lots of predictions about Africa but that prediction did not come to pass for this simple reason - the quick action they took, implementing the pubic health measures, lockdown and using existing capacity in a very aggressive way from the beginning of the outbreak. Dr Mary Stephen, Techincal officer - WHO Regional office for Africa

