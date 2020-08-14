Pap en sous, Brad Binder 'have brought smiles to South Africans this week'





For a bit of exciting news to brighten the day, Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report speaks to Good Things founder Brent Lindeque.

The idea is to finish the week on a somewhat happier note.

I went to dinner with a bunch of friends and slept at a lodge in the south of Johannesburg. I am so refreshed. Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque

Brad Binder has really made the country happy.

One of the trending stories on Good Things Guy is this pap en sous meal in the shape of a stick. I have no idea why it has gotten so much attention. It is completely South Africa, you cannot find it anywhere else in the world. Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque

Thre is is website that has been launched called 'Is 20202 over?' and it is a simple one page that you can go visit. t basically lists all the crazy things that have happened this year. Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque

Listen below for the full interview ...