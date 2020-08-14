Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 15:16
EWN: 14 000SAPS members contracted Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Bonga Dlulane- EWN Reporter
Today at 15:20
EWN: Two arrested in the KZN serial killer matter
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma
Today at 15:45
Australia back in lockdown
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Rob Kaldor, Australian correspondent
Today at 16:10
Marikana 8 year anniversary
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Thabisile Phumo
Today at 16:45
Crime Stats analysis
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Gareth Newham - Head Of The Governance, Crime And Justice Division at Institute Of Security Studies Crime And Justice Programme
Today at 17:20
Zozibini joins forces with First for Women to honour SA women during women's month
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Zozibini Tunzi - Miss Universe
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File - Trendy non-alcoholic drinks
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Johannes Le Roux - Director and Founder at The Duchess
Today at 18:42
PLAY CLIPS: ARY1 - Martin Raubenheimer - 0'41" and ARY2 - Nick Taliakis - 0'45" and ARY3 - Tate Test - 1'30"
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Latest Local
Pap en sous, Brad Binder 'have brought smiles to South Africans this week' Brent Lindeque, the founder of Good Things Guy, says Brad Binder has really made the country happy. 14 August 2020 2:33 PM
WATCH LIVE: Cele releases crime stats for Q1 2020/2021 Police Minister Bheki Cele is releasing the crime statistics for the first quarter of 2020/2021. 14 August 2020 2:16 PM
SAHRC condemns land invasions 'but evictions must be executed in a humane way' Clement Manyathela speaks to Chris Nissen and Human Settlements Department's Yonela Diko about a court case set for next week. 14 August 2020 12:23 PM
View all Local
That he found money in my bag doesn't mean I got it from Guptas - Brian Molefe The former Transnet CEO has denied the allegations and says he looks forward to appearing at the commission to give his side. 14 August 2020 1:31 PM
'Widows of those killed days before Marikana massacre also waiting for justice' EWN assignments editor Gia Nicolaides says days before the infamous massacre, 10 people were killed. 14 August 2020 7:40 AM
'Govt can't simply be a spectator if fuel retailers to survive drop in sales' Namibia's government assisted Covid-hit retailers, but SA doesn't understand how the industry works says Reggie Sibiya (FRA CEO). 13 August 2020 6:50 PM
View all Politics
Feel you've missed the money boat? Don't fall into the FOMO investment trap! Bruce Whitfield and personal finance expert Warren Ingram get to grips with why perhaps you shouldn't, if you didn't... 13 August 2020 8:43 PM
Keen to buy a Cape Town landmark? Virtual ownership is yours with a new game If you can't afford to buy a property, no matter. 'Landlord GO' allows you to become a tycoon in the Mother City, or elsewhere. 13 August 2020 7:57 PM
Booze ban's effect on women in the industry needs more attention - Gin pioneer Inverroche Distillery spearheaded a 'gin revolution' in SA. Lorna Scott details the wide-reaching effects of the alcohol ban. 13 August 2020 7:10 PM
View all Business
702 bids farewell to Joanne Joseph Station Manager Thabisile Mbete says Joanne has contributed to, and shaped, important social and political narratives in SA 13 August 2020 5:25 PM
WATCH LIVE: Bob Mabena remembered at virtual memorial service The broadcaster died earlier this week after suffering a cardiac arrest. 13 August 2020 3:19 PM
[LISTEN] Highlighting the under-representation of women in science UP associate professor of physics Mmantsae Moche Diale details the problem and shares more on her journey into physics. 13 August 2020 12:01 PM
View all Lifestyle
'The amount of support I have back home is incredible, says motorcyclist Binder Brad Binder has become the first South African to win a MotoGP premier class race. 13 August 2020 1:52 PM
Lorch and Shonga may lack match fitness when they return - Mazola Molefe The club has said in a statement that the two will be able to play once disciplinary processes have been finalised. 12 August 2020 1:56 PM
Ramaphosa congratulates Brad Binder on his MotoGP victory The motorcycle racer flew the South African flag high with his first win in the MotoGP premier class on Sunday. 9 August 2020 5:14 PM
View all Sport
[VIDEO] Teen pleads for help after miniature pinscher was mauled to death Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 August 2020 8:48 AM
[WATCH] Venezuelan soccer commentary dubbed into recent soccer match goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 August 2020 8:47 AM
If I felt bad I sang a song, when I sing I feel better - Dr Rebecca Malope Clement Manyathela chats to award-winning gospel artist Dr Rebecca Malope on #HangingOutwithClement. 13 August 2020 11:53 AM
View all Entertainment
COVID-19 UPDATE: SA recoveries reach 437,617, a 76% recovery rate The number of confirmed cases is 572,865. There were 260 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number to 11,270. 13 August 2020 11:14 PM
Beirut blast: 'Think of an apocalyptic movie, that is what it looks like' South African broadcaster living in Lebanon Mia Verdoorn Shamma reflects on how the country looks like after the two explosions. 7 August 2020 7:35 AM
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C. 6 August 2020 8:38 PM
View all World
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
WATCH: Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa addresses the nation After a series of protests and uproar about the treatment of civilians, including the jailing of some, Zimbabwe's President will a... 4 August 2020 9:55 AM
View all Africa
'Govt can't simply be a spectator if fuel retailers to survive drop in sales' Namibia's government assisted Covid-hit retailers, but SA doesn't understand how the industry works says Reggie Sibiya (FRA CEO). 13 August 2020 6:50 PM
Why NetFlorist should be congratulated for bringing back whiny Harold Branding expert Andy Rice explains why NetFlorist's radio campaign is his advertising hero of the week. 11 August 2020 8:14 PM
It's far less risky to lend to a female entrepreneur than a male one - research Studies across the world and industries consistently show women-entrepreneurs have a better risk profile, says Janeesha Perumal. 11 August 2020 9:26 AM
View all Opinion
Pap en sous, Brad Binder 'have brought smiles to South Africans this week'

14 August 2020 2:33 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Brent Lindeque
good things guy

Brent Lindeque, the founder of Good Things Guy, says Brad Binder has really made the country happy.

For a bit of exciting news to brighten the day, Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report speaks to Good Things founder Brent Lindeque.

The idea is to finish the week on a somewhat happier note.

I went to dinner with a bunch of friends and slept at a lodge in the south of Johannesburg. I am so refreshed.

Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque

Brad Binder has really made the country happy.

One of the trending stories on Good Things Guy is this pap en sous meal in the shape of a stick. I have no idea why it has gotten so much attention. It is completely South Africa, you cannot find it anywhere else in the world.

Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque

Thre is is website that has been launched called 'Is 20202 over?' and it is a simple one page that you can go visit. t basically lists all the crazy things that have happened this year.

Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque

Listen below for the full interview ...


More from Sport

181203BradBinder176

'The amount of support I have back home is incredible, says motorcyclist Binder

13 August 2020 1:52 PM

Brad Binder has become the first South African to win a MotoGP premier class race.

190513-lorch-edjpg

Lorch and Shonga may lack match fitness when they return - Mazola Molefe

12 August 2020 1:56 PM

The club has said in a statement that the two will be able to play once disciplinary processes have been finalised.

binderjpg

Ramaphosa congratulates Brad Binder on his MotoGP victory

9 August 2020 5:14 PM

The motorcycle racer flew the South African flag high with his first win in the MotoGP premier class on Sunday.

Nedbank Cup: Mamelodi Sundowns Beat EC Bees FC 2-1

SA soccer season returns with Nedbank Cup semi-finals today

8 August 2020 12:02 PM

Baroka and Bloem Celtic will be part of South African football history when they play the first professional game of football in the country since the COVID-19 lockdown began.

Percy Tau

Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau joins Belgium side Anderlecht

6 August 2020 2:58 PM

Senior journalist for the Sheffield Star says there is more to come from the Bafana Bafana star.

200325 Mthethwa

Mthethwa to meet swimming, cricket and hockey bodies over poor transformation

5 August 2020 11:17 AM

Minister of Sports Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa has met with the governing bodies of swimming, hockey, and cricket to discuss sub-standard transformation targets.

bobby-motaungjpg

Kaizer Chiefs suspend Bobby Motaung for partying during lockdown

4 August 2020 4:46 PM

Amakhosi said that the action is part of policies and monitoring of the public conduct of the club's members, players and staff.

191114graemegif

South Africa tour to West Indies on hold indefinitely

3 August 2020 11:40 AM

Cricket West Indies chief executive Johnny Grave said last week they were hopeful of hosting South Africa in September for either two tests or five T20 internationals, but Smith has made clear that will not happen.

JacquesFaul.jpg

Faul: 'I most likely will return to Northerns Cricket in September'

29 July 2020 6:02 PM

Faul stepped in for suspended CEO Thabang Moroe in December when he was placed under investigation.

Irvin Khoza

PSL boss Irvin Khoza confirms first PSL teams to enter bio-bubble

28 July 2020 1:43 PM

On Monday, the League Board of Governors gave the green light for the season to resume from 8 August.

More from Local

200731 Bheki Cele3

WATCH LIVE: Cele releases crime stats for Q1 2020/2021

14 August 2020 2:16 PM

Police Minister Bheki Cele is releasing the crime statistics for the first quarter of 2020/2021.

Shacks in informal settlement in Khayelitsha township 123rf

SAHRC condemns land invasions 'but evictions must be executed in a humane way'

14 August 2020 12:23 PM

Clement Manyathela speaks to Chris Nissen and Human Settlements Department's Yonela Diko about a court case set for next week.

Electricity load shedding power outages 123rfpolitics 123rf

Prepare yourselves, Stage two load shedding resumes on Friday morning

14 August 2020 8:00 AM

The power utility says the power cuts will begin at 8am and will continue until 10pm.

Covid-19 testing statistics modelling 123rf

COVID-19 UPDATE: SA recoveries reach 437,617, a 76% recovery rate

13 August 2020 11:14 PM

The number of confirmed cases is 572,865. There were 260 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number to 11,270.

Covid-19-PPE-personal-protective-equipment-gloves-mask-glasses-healthcare-123rf

In few weeks there'll be a second vaccine trial and another in September - MRC

13 August 2020 5:22 PM

Dr Glenda Gray has suggested that health officials go back to communities and trace hotspots areas.

zondo.jpg

Witness tells Zondo Inquiry about threats, moving piles of money with Molefe

13 August 2020 4:57 PM

A Transnet security officer who was sent on errands, including picking up bags of money from the Guptas, said that he had been threatened every time he was interviewed by or testified at the Zondo Commission.

old people

[LISTEN] Old age homes struggling to stay afloat

13 August 2020 4:45 PM

GroundUp has reported on the plight of some old age homes that have not received their usual subsidy from government.

David Makhura

Gauteng keen to start relaxing lockdown regulations - report

13 August 2020 4:27 PM

Premier David Makhura says the province has returned to the open tender system and would publish newly awarded tenders monthly.

devoted-citizenjpg

Devoted Citizen petition seeks to hold government officials accountable

13 August 2020 4:19 PM

Spokesperson Reverend Chris Mathebula says it cannot be business as usual. 'We want that stolen money to be brought back.'

200810bob2gif

WATCH LIVE: Bob Mabena remembered at virtual memorial service

13 August 2020 3:19 PM

The broadcaster died earlier this week after suffering a cardiac arrest.

