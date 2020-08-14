[WATCH] 'It's a journey of self-discovery, you need a lot of perseverance'
Johannesburg raised artist Lee Cole has just released the single and music video for ‘I Don’t Wanna Wait’.
Cole gained attention in 2017 when he shared his cover of the hit ‘Akanamali’.
He joined Azania Mosaka for this week's 702 Unplugged to talk about his musical journey.
I started singing at the age of 10, I am 25 now, so it has been quite a minute. It's a journey of self-discovery, you need a lot of perseverance, a lot of trial and error.Lee Cole, Singer
For years I have been to vocal coaching and stuff like that so through the years and through the ages I have really started to hone in on my craft and perfect what people are hearing today.Lee Cole, Singer
Click on the link below to hear the interview....
More from Entertainment
[VIDEO] Teen pleads for help after miniature pinscher was mauled to death
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Venezuelan soccer commentary dubbed into recent soccer match goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
If I felt bad I sang a song, when I sing I feel better - Dr Rebecca Malope
Clement Manyathela chats to award-winning gospel artist Dr Rebecca Malope on #HangingOutwithClement.Read More
Video of man beating death, winning 250k lottery in 1998 goes viral again
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Woman disgusted after receiving text from delivery guy asking if she was single
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Woman using paint roller to apply sunscreen on back leaves us intrigued
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Mother reading dirty text from son's girlfriend leave us in stitches
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Bob Mabena was generous in spirit and allowed everybody to shine - Penny Lebyane
Radio and TV personality Penny Lebyane remembers South African radio and television veteran Bob Mabena.Read More
[WATCH] South Africans taking on the #InfluencerChallenge leaves us in stitches
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] The late Bob Mabena's profound thoughts on life and death
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More