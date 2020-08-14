[WATCH] 'It's a journey of self-discovery, you need a lot of perseverance'





Johannesburg raised artist Lee Cole has just released the single and music video for ‘I Don’t Wanna Wait’.

Cole gained attention in 2017 when he shared his cover of the hit ‘Akanamali’.

He joined Azania Mosaka for this week's 702 Unplugged to talk about his musical journey.

I started singing at the age of 10, I am 25 now, so it has been quite a minute. It's a journey of self-discovery, you need a lot of perseverance, a lot of trial and error. Lee Cole, Singer

For years I have been to vocal coaching and stuff like that so through the years and through the ages I have really started to hone in on my craft and perfect what people are hearing today. Lee Cole, Singer

Click on the link below to hear the interview....