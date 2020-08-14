Stats show spike in robberies particularly at schools and alcohol retail outlets
Minister Bheki Cele has released the quarterly crime statistics for the period April to June, recording a decrease in crimes.
Eyewitness News reporter Bonga Dlulane has the details.
Dlulane says major crimes including murder, sexual offences and attempted murder have decreased.
Murder is down by 35.8 percent, sexual offences is down by 39.7 percent, attempted murder is down by 23.8 percent, rape down by 40.4 percent, sexual assault by 35.9 percent - again he did say here that maybe women are at home during the lockdown and are not reporting these cases. He did acknowledge that some of them could not be going to the police because they are scared and others are still not trustful of the police.Bonga Dlulane, Reporter - EWN
The interesting part is that they have seen a spike in robberies particularly in schools and alcohol retail outlets.Bonga Dlulane, Reporter - EWN
Dlulane says nearly 300,000 people have been charged with contravening the Disaster Management Act while 181,000 of them were released with warnings before appearing in court.
Of the 300,000 who were charged 28,000 of them were found guilty, which means they will have criminal records.Bonga Dlulane, Reporter - EWN
