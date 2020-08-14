Miss Universe joins forces with 1st for Women in new campaign
Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi has partnered with 1st for Women this month to encourage fearlessness among South African women.
Tunzi took some time out to talk to Ray White on The Afternoon Drive about the campaign as well as some of the top tips she has complied for conquering fear and becoming fearless.
This partnership for me makes so much sense because 1st for Women is all about the empowerment of women, the protection of women, the encouragement of women and just the belief in the power that women have within them to be great.Zozibini Tunzi, Miss Universe
What would you do if you were fearless? @firstforwomen #IAMFEARLESS https://t.co/tSECK7tXhP— Zozibini Tunzi (@zozitunzi) August 6, 2020
It's great to be fearless but it would be so much greater if women felt so much safer and didn't feel like they had to be these people that have to be strong all the time but my tip for being fearless that I always speak about is one - recognising the power that we have within us.Zozibini Tunzi, Miss Universe
My favourite one that everybody knows by now is taking up space, that's another way to be fearless and by taking up space I mean recognising your right to exist in spaces and your right to be.Zozibini Tunzi, Miss Universe
You have everything within you to do everything you want. But there is also immense power in unity – women inspiring each other to live more and be fearless. So pink out your profile and share your fearless moments right here on our fearless wall with #IAMFEARLESS #1stforWomen pic.twitter.com/RkYqHdDhD5— 1st for Women (@firstforwomen) August 9, 2020
