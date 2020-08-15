Bob Mabena to be laid to rest today
JOHANNESBURG - Legendary broadcaster Bob Mabena will be laid to rest on Saturday, 15 August.
The icon, who passed away earlier this week, has been described as a giant in the media industry and the benchmark of radio.
His death has left many saddled with inconsolable grief, with his family saying he smothered them with love.
Mabena was only 51 when he died, but his colleagues in the industry said he was able to achieve more than most in his lifetime.
“The jammer,” as he was affectionately known, has been hailed for using his wit to draw attention both on air and when the mics were off.
His family said he was loved and loved them back with as much intensity. The legend’s funeral will be broadcast virtually in order to adhere to lockdown regulations.
With a career spanning over three decades, fans and friends said Mabena’s love for music would far outlive the gaping hole he left in the industry.
This article first appeared on EWN : Bob Mabena to be laid to rest today
