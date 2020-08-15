[WATCH LIVE] Funeral service for legendary broadcaster Bob Mabena





Legendary broadcaster Bob Mabena’s funeral service got underway on Saturday morning.

The icon, who passed away earlier this week, has been described as a giant in the media industry and the benchmark of radio.

The renowned television and radio personality started his career in 1989. He went on to host numerous television and radio shows across many prominent broadcast houses.

He mentored and paved the way for many emerging broadcasters to achieve their own success in a dynamic and competitive entertainment and broadcast industry.

Today, South Africans join his loved ones to bid him farewell.

Watch live proceedings in the video below.