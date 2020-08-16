'Cautious' Fita to persist with court action despite ban on tobacco being lifted
The Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) said on Sunday it will proceed with its appeal against the High Court decision to dismiss its court bid to have the cigarette ban overturned.
President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Saturday the entire country will move to alert Level 2. Restrictions on the sale of tobacco will be lifted. The suspension of the sale of alcohol will be lifted subject to certain restrictions.
Fita chairperson Sinenhlanhla Mnguni the association will pursue its appeal against the ruling upholding South Africa's COVID-19 tobacco ban despite the government's decision to revoke the action after almost five months.
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Mnguni for more on this.
We're not getting too excited just yet. We recall not too long ago a similar announcement being made by the president then not too long before the implementation of that the regulations get published and at that time we then realised that cigarettes and tobacco products would not, in fact, be sold during lockdown under Level 4.Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, Chairperson - Fair-trade Independent Tobacco Association
READ: Alcohol, cigarettes, gym and leisure permitted as Ramaphosa opens the economy
The regulations have not been published yet so we're still in a position as if the regulations still state that cigarettes are not permitted.Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, Chairperson - Fair-trade Independent Tobacco Association
Of course, we welcome the announcement by the president and we hope that this time we will not see similar sort of steps being taken. We're still being cautious at this point.Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, Chairperson - Fair-trade Independent Tobacco Association
Listen below for the full interview ...
