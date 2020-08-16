Streaming issues? Report here
SA gyms will need to submit COVID-19 plans before reopening

16 August 2020 2:35 PM
by Jarita Kassen
Virgin active
gyms
Coronavirus
Covid 19
level 2
south africa gyms

After four long months, fitness fanatics will soon be able to work out in the gym again.

CAPE TOWN - South Africa’s largest health group Virgin Active said Ramaphosa’s announcement about the reopening of gyms during alert level 2 has brought long-awaited good news for the fitness industry.

After four long months, fitness fanatics will soon be able to work out in the gym again.

In a statement, Virgin Active said it had been informed that fitness operators would need to submit their COVID-19 plans to government for approval before facilities could reopen. This process is expected to take a week to complete.

The group has already safely reopened in various places across the world including Italy, the United Kingdom and Singapore.

It said these experiences would inform the screening, hygiene and social distancing protocols implemented in South African Virgin Active clubs.

The group said it was aware that all members would not be ready to return to gyms immediately and the freeze to their membership would remain in place at no cost for at least a further two months.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : SA gyms will need to submit COVID-19 plans before reopening


16 August 2020 2:35 PM
by Jarita Kassen
Virgin active
gyms
Coronavirus
Covid 19
level 2
south africa gyms

