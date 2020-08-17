SA to launch second COVID-19 vaccine study in Africa - Prof Shabir Madhi





In an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus and rescue an ailing economy, as of midnight on Monday South Africa will move to lockdown Level 2.

All restrictions on inter-provincial travel will be lifted.

Accommodation, hospitality venues and tours will be permitted according to approved protocols to ensure social distancing.

Restaurants, bars and taverns will be permitted to operate according to approved protocols as to times of operation and numbers of people.

Restrictions on the sale of tobacco will be lifted and the suspension of the sale of alcohol will be lifted subject to certain restrictions.

Restrictions on family and social visits will also be lifted, although everyone is urged to exercise extreme caution and undertake such visits only if necessary.

Bongani Bingwa chats to Wits University principal investigator of the South African VIDA vaccine trial professor Shabir Madhi to reflect on the country moving to lockdown Level 2.

South Africa is in a good space and without doubt the type of projections that were previously made by modelers has not materialised fortunately for us. Professor Shabir Madhi, Principal investigator of the South African VIDA vaccine trial - Wits University

He says one of the reasons for this, is that a fair percentage of the population might have some sort of cross detection against the virus by virtue of seasonal exposure to the seasonal coronavirus.

That could possibly explain why despite the relatively a high percentage of the population having been infected, that hasn't translated into an overwhelming of our healthcare facilities. It hasn't resulted in a number of deaths that were projected. Professor Shabir Madhi, Principal investigator of the South African VIDA vaccine trial - Wits University

We need to understand that the number of COVID-19 deaths reported is probably an under estimate of at least two and a half folds compared to the actual number that has probably occurred in South Africa. Professor Shabir Madhi, Principal investigator of the South African VIDA vaccine trial - Wits University

Madhi believes that a second wave of the virus is possible however, the magnitude of that wave is up for discussion.

In my projections, I think that the second wave will be less sever than the current wave. We need to understand that the virus wont go away at the end of 2020 or 2021, it is most likely that it will be a seasonal nuisance type of a virus. Professor Shabir Madhi, Principal investigator of the South African VIDA vaccine trial - Wits University

He says his department is launching a second study of a second vaccine which improves the opportunities of at least identifying one vaccine that is effective

When it comes to vaccines, it is only about 10% of vaccines that go into human trials that are eventually found to be safe. It is critical that we look at more than one option. Which is what we will be launching a second vaccine study on the continent. Professor Shabir Madhi, Principal investigator of the South African VIDA vaccine trial - Wits University

Listen below to the full conversation: