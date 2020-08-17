Adele reveals a self-help book that helped in her weight loss transformation

Today at 14:05 Matter of Fact with Africa Check The Azania Mosaka Show

Cayley Clifford - Researcher at Africa Check

Today at 14:35 Naked Scientist The Azania Mosaka Show

Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge

Today at 15:16 EWN: Mthwalume serial killings suspect commits suicide Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Nkosikhona Duma

Today at 16:10 NSFAS unfunds 5000 students Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Dr Randall Carolissen

Today at 16:20 From dumpsite to community gardens Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Joshua Buchalter,

Today at 16:52 JuniorTekkies programme offering free maths and science to Grade 11s and 12s Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Dr Petrus Lombard, Project Manager for JuniorTekkies

Today at 18:08 Sasol reports a huge annual loss and write-downs The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Fleetwood Grobler - President and CEO at Sasol

Today at 18:12 Now that tobacco ban has been lifted, what legacy has it left? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Telita Snyckers - Author of ‘Dirty Tobacco - Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits” at ...

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Siboniso Nxumalo - Head of Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group

Today at 18:39 Another take from a CEO on the world post Covid The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Neale Hill - MD at Ford Motoring Company of SA

Today at 18:49 Restaurants get relief as alcohol opens up, but curfew is still in place. What is the legacy of lockdown for restaurants and how can we build from here? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Grace Harding - Spokesperson for the Restaurant Collective and CEO at Ocean Basket

Today at 19:08 Now that the economy has opened up to Level 2, what are the real reforms needed to kickstart it again? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nazmeera Moola - Head of SA Investments at Ninety One

Today at 19:19 ZOOM: Business Book: 'The Number Bias - How Numbers Lead and Mislead Us' The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Sanne Blauw - Author, Economist and Numeracy Editor at De Correspondent

