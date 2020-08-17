'We're not celebrating like pandemic is over, we celebrate going back to work'





President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Saturday that the country would be moving to Level 2 of the lockdown regulations starting today, as we have made progress in the fight against the Coronavirus with active cases and admissions in hospitals have declined in the past weeks.

This means economic activity's across most industries will be permitted but with necessary and appropriate health and safety precautions followed.

Listeners expressed their gratitude towards the eased restrictions on The Clement Manyathela Show, while many felt that people were celebrating as if the president announced that the pandemic is over, warning people to not be too relaxed.

It’s really really amazing how people celebrate as if a goal as been scored in a derby, about liquor restrictions being done away and smoking as well. We don’t need to let our guard down, this thing is a killer, it's going to really kill us. We have to be careful people, wear masks, sanitise and avoid congested places. Sidwell, Caller

The regulations that have been lifted include inter-provincial travel, sale of tobacco and alcohol and Restaurants, bars and taverns can open but curfew remains between 10pm and 4am.

Other listeners argued that they are not celebrating because they think that the pandemic was over but were elated by going back to work as the 5 months as immensely hard.

We are not celebrating like the pandemic is over, we are celebrating to go back to work. We have to go back to work; it's been so long sleeping with empty stomachs. Webster, Caller

Preside Cyril Ramaphosa urged the country to not let its guard down as the risk of the infections is still deadly. People should continue to take health precautions such as wearing cloth masks that cover the nose and mouth every time they leave home, practise social distancing and protecting the elderly and those with underlying conditions from exposure to the virus as we are "still very much in the middle of a deadly pandemic".

Current restrictions such as international travel and spectators at sporting events will remain in place to minimise the spread of COVID-19.

