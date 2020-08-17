'We're not celebrating like pandemic is over, we celebrate going back to work'

Streaming issues? Report here
Azania Moaka 702 Gradient Azania Moaka 702 Gradient
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:05
Matter of Fact with Africa Check
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Cayley Clifford - Researcher at Africa Check
Today at 14:35
Naked Scientist
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Today at 15:16
EWN: Mthwalume serial killings suspect commits suicide
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma
Today at 16:10
NSFAS unfunds 5000 students
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Dr Randall Carolissen
Today at 16:20
From dumpsite to community gardens
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Joshua Buchalter,
Today at 16:52
JuniorTekkies programme offering free maths and science to Grade 11s and 12s
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Dr Petrus Lombard, Project Manager for JuniorTekkies
Today at 18:08
Sasol reports a huge annual loss and write-downs
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Fleetwood Grobler - President and CEO at Sasol
Today at 18:12
Now that tobacco ban has been lifted, what legacy has it left?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Telita Snyckers - Author of ‘Dirty Tobacco - Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits” at ...
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Siboniso Nxumalo - Head of Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Another take from a CEO on the world post Covid
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Neale Hill - MD at Ford Motoring Company of SA
nealle hill
Today at 18:49
Restaurants get relief as alcohol opens up, but curfew is still in place. What is the legacy of lockdown for restaurants and how can we build from here?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Grace Harding - Spokesperson for the Restaurant Collective and CEO at Ocean Basket
Today at 19:08
Now that the economy has opened up to Level 2, what are the real reforms needed to kickstart it again?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nazmeera Moola - Head of SA Investments at Ninety One
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book: 'The Number Bias - How Numbers Lead and Mislead Us'
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sanne Blauw - Author, Economist and Numeracy Editor at De Correspondent
Today at 19:33
SPYPE: Make Money Mondays - Consumer Ninja Wendy Knowler gets personal
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
See full line-up
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'We need to adhere to regulations more aggressively,' says top health official Deputy director-general at the Department of Health Dr Anban Pillay says level 2 lockdown does not mean COVID-19 has eradicated. 17 August 2020 1:38 PM
Restaurant industry relieved by move to Level 2 but says it's 5 weeks too late The association's CEO Wendy Alberts reflects on the country's move to a lower level of lockdown. 17 August 2020 1:11 PM
'We're not celebrating like pandemic is over, we celebrate going back to work' Listeners on The Clement Manyathela Show have expressed their gratitude towards the easing of restrictions in Level 2. 17 August 2020 11:27 AM
View all Local
Let us not reverse the gains made so far in fight against COVID-19 - Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa says in his column that none of us wants a return to the early days of extreme lockdown restrictions. 17 August 2020 10:58 AM
'Cautious' Fita to persist with court action despite ban on tobacco being lifted Chairperson Sinenhlanhla Mnguni says they welcome the announcement by Ramaphosa but regulations haven't been published yet. 16 August 2020 2:43 PM
Alcohol, cigarettes, gym and leisure permitted as Ramaphosa opens the economy President Cyril Ramaphosa says the entire country will move to alert Level 2 but warns of a COVID-19 resurgence. 15 August 2020 9:02 PM
View all Politics
Feel you've missed the money boat? Don't fall into the FOMO investment trap! Bruce Whitfield and personal finance expert Warren Ingram get to grips with why perhaps you shouldn't, if you didn't... 13 August 2020 8:43 PM
Keen to buy a Cape Town landmark? Virtual ownership is yours with a new game If you can't afford to buy a property, no matter. 'Landlord GO' allows you to become a tycoon in the Mother City, or elsewhere. 13 August 2020 7:57 PM
Booze ban's effect on women in the industry needs more attention - Gin pioneer Inverroche Distillery spearheaded a 'gin revolution' in SA. Lorna Scott details the wide-reaching effects of the alcohol ban. 13 August 2020 7:10 PM
View all Business
Bob Mabena to be laid to rest today The icon, who passed away earlier this week, has been described as a giant in the media industry and the benchmark of radio. 15 August 2020 8:09 AM
His #BlackInMyDay comedy show is now on ... but Popps says: 'I am a shy person' Performer Mpho Modikoane says his stint as a call centre agent was not fun but "it prepares you for rejection". 14 August 2020 5:24 PM
702 bids farewell to Joanne Joseph Station Manager Thabisile Mbete says Joanne has contributed to, and shaped, important social and political narratives in SA 13 August 2020 5:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
Chris Nenzani has 22 days left and you wonder why he resigned - Telford Vice The writer says whenever the CSA outgoing chairperson was good on the transformation agenda but everything else is just a mess. 17 August 2020 1:31 PM
Pap en sous, Brad Binder 'have brought smiles to South Africans this week' Brent Lindeque, the founder of Good Things Guy, says Brad Binder has really made the country happy. 14 August 2020 2:33 PM
'The amount of support I have back home is incredible, says motorcyclist Binder Brad Binder has become the first South African to win a MotoGP premier class race. 13 August 2020 1:52 PM
View all Sport
Adele reveals a self-help book that helped in her weight loss transformation Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 August 2020 8:38 AM
Restaurant owner clapping back at online reviewer's criticism has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 August 2020 8:37 AM
[WATCH] 'It's a journey of self-discovery, you need a lot of perseverance' Lee Cole, who gained attention in 2017 for his cover of the hit ‘Akanamali’, joined Azania Mosaka for this week's 702 Unplugged. 14 August 2020 4:56 PM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: Gauteng COVID-19 recoveries reach almost 160,000 The number of national recoveries so far is 472,377, which translates to a recovery rate of 80%. Gauteng has 159,712 recoveries. 16 August 2020 9:03 PM
Beirut blast: 'Think of an apocalyptic movie, that is what it looks like' South African broadcaster living in Lebanon Mia Verdoorn Shamma reflects on how the country looks like after the two explosions. 7 August 2020 7:35 AM
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C. 6 August 2020 8:38 PM
View all World
Shoprite pulls the plug on Nigeria (pop 206m) – trouble for SA companies abroad? Shoprite is exiting the oil-rich but spending-money-poor nation. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 3 August 2020 6:34 PM
'The level of suppression has blocked many Zimbabweans from taking action' Zimbabwean human rights lawyer Doug Coltart says the brutality under President Emmerson Mnangagwa's regime is utterly horrific. 3 August 2020 5:29 PM
'More people are killed by Mnangagwa's security forces than in Mugabe's era' Crisis Group senior consultant for Southern Africa Piers Pigou says violent protests have claimed many lives since January 2019. 31 July 2020 12:57 PM
View all Africa
'Govt can't simply be a spectator if fuel retailers to survive drop in sales' Namibia's government assisted Covid-hit retailers, but SA doesn't understand how the industry works says Reggie Sibiya (FRA CEO). 13 August 2020 6:50 PM
Why NetFlorist should be congratulated for bringing back whiny Harold Branding expert Andy Rice explains why NetFlorist's radio campaign is his advertising hero of the week. 11 August 2020 8:14 PM
It’s far less risky to lend to a female entrepreneur than a male one - research Studies across the world and industries consistently show women-entrepreneurs have a better risk profile, says Janeesha Perumal. 11 August 2020 9:26 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

'We're not celebrating like pandemic is over, we celebrate going back to work'

17 August 2020 11:27 AM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
President Cyril Ramaphosa
COVID-19
level 2 lockdown

Listeners on The Clement Manyathela Show have expressed their gratitude towards the easing of restrictions in Level 2.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Saturday that the country would be moving to Level 2 of the lockdown regulations starting today, as we have made progress in the fight against the Coronavirus with active cases and admissions in hospitals have declined in the past weeks.

This means economic activity's across most industries will be permitted but with necessary and appropriate health and safety precautions followed.

Listeners expressed their gratitude towards the eased restrictions on The Clement Manyathela Show, while many felt that people were celebrating as if the president announced that the pandemic is over, warning people to not be too relaxed.

It’s really really amazing how people celebrate as if a goal as been scored in a derby, about liquor restrictions being done away and smoking as well. We don’t need to let our guard down, this thing is a killer, it's going to really kill us. We have to be careful people, wear masks, sanitise and avoid congested places.

Sidwell, Caller

RELATED: [WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation at 8pm tonight

The regulations that have been lifted include inter-provincial travel, sale of tobacco and alcohol and Restaurants, bars and taverns can open but curfew remains between 10pm and 4am.

Other listeners argued that they are not celebrating because they think that the pandemic was over but were elated by going back to work as the 5 months as immensely hard.

READ: Let us not reverse the gains made so far in fight against COVID-19 - Ramaphosa

We are not celebrating like the pandemic is over, we are celebrating to go back to work. We have to go back to work; it's been so long sleeping with empty stomachs.

Webster, Caller

Preside Cyril Ramaphosa urged the country to not let its guard down as the risk of the infections is still deadly. People should continue to take health precautions such as wearing cloth masks that cover the nose and mouth every time they leave home, practise social distancing and protecting the elderly and those with underlying conditions from exposure to the virus as we are "still very much in the middle of a deadly pandemic".

Current restrictions such as international travel and spectators at sporting events will remain in place to minimise the spread of COVID-19.

Listen below for the full interview ...


17 August 2020 11:27 AM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
President Cyril Ramaphosa
COVID-19
level 2 lockdown

More from Local

Ventilator hospital icu intensive care 123rf 123rflifestyle

'We need to adhere to regulations more aggressively,' says top health official

17 August 2020 1:38 PM

Deputy director-general at the Department of Health Dr Anban Pillay says level 2 lockdown does not mean COVID-19 has eradicated.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Restaurant with spaced table for Covid-19 social distancing

Restaurant industry relieved by move to Level 2 but says it's 5 weeks too late

17 August 2020 1:11 PM

The association's CEO Wendy Alberts reflects on the country's move to a lower level of lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine trial 123rf

SA to launch second COVID-19 vaccine study in Africa - Prof Shabir Madhi

17 August 2020 8:05 AM

Wits University principal investigator of the South African VIDA vaccine trial reflects on SA response to the virus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

healcare-workersjpg

UPDATE: Gauteng COVID-19 recoveries reach almost 160,000

16 August 2020 9:03 PM

The number of national recoveries so far is 472,377, which translates to a recovery rate of 80%. Gauteng has 159,712 recoveries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

gym-exercise-fitness-treadmill-equipment-health-club-weights-running-run-123rf

SA gyms will need to submit COVID-19 plans before reopening

16 August 2020 2:35 PM

After four long months, fitness fanatics will soon be able to work out in the gym again.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

bob-mabena-702-studiojpg

[WATCH LIVE] Funeral service for legendary broadcaster Bob Mabena

15 August 2020 12:07 PM

The icon, who passed away earlier this week, has been described as a giant in the media industry and the benchmark of radio.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200422-cigarettes-edjpg

SCA grants Fita leave to appeal dismissal of tobacco sales ban

15 August 2020 10:17 AM

Fita approached the SCA after the High Court in Pretoria dismissed its bid to appeal an earlier ruling that upheld the ban.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Thuli Madonsela

Those who accuse me of being a WMC lapdog joined ANC after 1991 - Madonsela

15 August 2020 9:52 AM

Prof Thuli Madonsela says Marikana massacre is a legacy of inequality, poverty and treating some people as if they don't matter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200810bob2gif

Bob Mabena to be laid to rest today

15 August 2020 8:09 AM

The icon, who passed away earlier this week, has been described as a giant in the media industry and the benchmark of radio.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MsUniverseJHB1072

Miss Universe joins forces with 1st for Women in new campaign

14 August 2020 6:19 PM

Zozibini Tunzi is working with the women-focused insurance company to encourage them to be fearless.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Chris Nenzani has 22 days left and you wonder why he resigned - Telford Vice

Sport

'We need to adhere to regulations more aggressively,' says top health official

Local

Restaurant industry relieved by move to Level 2 but says it's 5 weeks too late

Local

EWN Highlights

LIVE BLOG: What the COVID-19 level 2 regulations mean for you

17 August 2020 1:46 PM

US drug developer Novavax to start mid-stage COVID-19 vaccine experiment in SA

17 August 2020 1:26 PM

Lesotho stands to benefit most from SADC regional industrialisation strat-Majoro

17 August 2020 1:07 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA