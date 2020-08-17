'We're not celebrating like pandemic is over, we celebrate going back to work'
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Saturday that the country would be moving to Level 2 of the lockdown regulations starting today, as we have made progress in the fight against the Coronavirus with active cases and admissions in hospitals have declined in the past weeks.
This means economic activity's across most industries will be permitted but with necessary and appropriate health and safety precautions followed.
Listeners expressed their gratitude towards the eased restrictions on The Clement Manyathela Show, while many felt that people were celebrating as if the president announced that the pandemic is over, warning people to not be too relaxed.
It’s really really amazing how people celebrate as if a goal as been scored in a derby, about liquor restrictions being done away and smoking as well. We don’t need to let our guard down, this thing is a killer, it's going to really kill us. We have to be careful people, wear masks, sanitise and avoid congested places.Sidwell, Caller
RELATED: [WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation at 8pm tonight
The regulations that have been lifted include inter-provincial travel, sale of tobacco and alcohol and Restaurants, bars and taverns can open but curfew remains between 10pm and 4am.
Other listeners argued that they are not celebrating because they think that the pandemic was over but were elated by going back to work as the 5 months as immensely hard.
READ: Let us not reverse the gains made so far in fight against COVID-19 - Ramaphosa
We are not celebrating like the pandemic is over, we are celebrating to go back to work. We have to go back to work; it's been so long sleeping with empty stomachs.Webster, Caller
Preside Cyril Ramaphosa urged the country to not let its guard down as the risk of the infections is still deadly. People should continue to take health precautions such as wearing cloth masks that cover the nose and mouth every time they leave home, practise social distancing and protecting the elderly and those with underlying conditions from exposure to the virus as we are "still very much in the middle of a deadly pandemic".
Current restrictions such as international travel and spectators at sporting events will remain in place to minimise the spread of COVID-19.
Listen below for the full interview ...
More from Local
'We need to adhere to regulations more aggressively,' says top health official
Deputy director-general at the Department of Health Dr Anban Pillay says level 2 lockdown does not mean COVID-19 has eradicated.Read More
Restaurant industry relieved by move to Level 2 but says it's 5 weeks too late
The association's CEO Wendy Alberts reflects on the country's move to a lower level of lockdown.Read More
SA to launch second COVID-19 vaccine study in Africa - Prof Shabir Madhi
Wits University principal investigator of the South African VIDA vaccine trial reflects on SA response to the virus.Read More
UPDATE: Gauteng COVID-19 recoveries reach almost 160,000
The number of national recoveries so far is 472,377, which translates to a recovery rate of 80%. Gauteng has 159,712 recoveries.Read More
SA gyms will need to submit COVID-19 plans before reopening
After four long months, fitness fanatics will soon be able to work out in the gym again.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Funeral service for legendary broadcaster Bob Mabena
The icon, who passed away earlier this week, has been described as a giant in the media industry and the benchmark of radio.Read More
SCA grants Fita leave to appeal dismissal of tobacco sales ban
Fita approached the SCA after the High Court in Pretoria dismissed its bid to appeal an earlier ruling that upheld the ban.Read More
Those who accuse me of being a WMC lapdog joined ANC after 1991 - Madonsela
Prof Thuli Madonsela says Marikana massacre is a legacy of inequality, poverty and treating some people as if they don't matter.Read More
Bob Mabena to be laid to rest today
The icon, who passed away earlier this week, has been described as a giant in the media industry and the benchmark of radio.Read More
Miss Universe joins forces with 1st for Women in new campaign
Zozibini Tunzi is working with the women-focused insurance company to encourage them to be fearless.Read More