Let us not reverse the gains made so far in fight against COVID-19 - Ramaphosa

The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:05
Matter of Fact with Africa Check
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Cayley Clifford - Researcher at Africa Check
Today at 14:35
Naked Scientist
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Today at 15:16
EWN: Mthwalume serial killings suspect commits suicide
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma
Today at 16:10
NSFAS unfunds 5000 students
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Dr Randall Carolissen
Today at 16:20
From dumpsite to community gardens
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Joshua Buchalter,
Today at 16:52
JuniorTekkies programme offering free maths and science to Grade 11s and 12s
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Dr Petrus Lombard, Project Manager for JuniorTekkies
Today at 18:08
Sasol reports a huge annual loss and write-downs
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Fleetwood Grobler - President and CEO at Sasol
Today at 18:12
Now that tobacco ban has been lifted, what legacy has it left?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Telita Snyckers - Author of ‘Dirty Tobacco - Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits” at ...
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Siboniso Nxumalo - Head of Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Another take from a CEO on the world post Covid
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Neale Hill - MD at Ford Motoring Company of SA
nealle hill
Today at 18:49
Restaurants get relief as alcohol opens up, but curfew is still in place. What is the legacy of lockdown for restaurants and how can we build from here?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Grace Harding - Spokesperson for the Restaurant Collective and CEO at Ocean Basket
Today at 19:08
Now that the economy has opened up to Level 2, what are the real reforms needed to kickstart it again?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nazmeera Moola - Head of SA Investments at Ninety One
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book: 'The Number Bias - How Numbers Lead and Mislead Us'
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sanne Blauw - Author, Economist and Numeracy Editor at De Correspondent
Today at 19:33
SPYPE: Make Money Mondays - Consumer Ninja Wendy Knowler gets personal
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Latest Local
'We need to adhere to regulations more aggressively,' says top health official Deputy director-general at the Department of Health Dr Anban Pillay says level 2 lockdown does not mean COVID-19 has eradicated. 17 August 2020 1:38 PM
Restaurant industry relieved by move to Level 2 but says it's 5 weeks too late The association's CEO Wendy Alberts reflects on the country's move to a lower level of lockdown. 17 August 2020 1:11 PM
'We're not celebrating like pandemic is over, we celebrate going back to work' Listeners on The Clement Manyathela Show have expressed their gratitude towards the easing of restrictions in Level 2. 17 August 2020 11:27 AM
View all Local
Let us not reverse the gains made so far in fight against COVID-19 - Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa says in his column that none of us wants a return to the early days of extreme lockdown restrictions. 17 August 2020 10:58 AM
'Cautious' Fita to persist with court action despite ban on tobacco being lifted Chairperson Sinenhlanhla Mnguni says they welcome the announcement by Ramaphosa but regulations haven't been published yet. 16 August 2020 2:43 PM
Alcohol, cigarettes, gym and leisure permitted as Ramaphosa opens the economy President Cyril Ramaphosa says the entire country will move to alert Level 2 but warns of a COVID-19 resurgence. 15 August 2020 9:02 PM
View all Politics
Feel you've missed the money boat? Don't fall into the FOMO investment trap! Bruce Whitfield and personal finance expert Warren Ingram get to grips with why perhaps you shouldn't, if you didn't... 13 August 2020 8:43 PM
Keen to buy a Cape Town landmark? Virtual ownership is yours with a new game If you can't afford to buy a property, no matter. 'Landlord GO' allows you to become a tycoon in the Mother City, or elsewhere. 13 August 2020 7:57 PM
Booze ban's effect on women in the industry needs more attention - Gin pioneer Inverroche Distillery spearheaded a 'gin revolution' in SA. Lorna Scott details the wide-reaching effects of the alcohol ban. 13 August 2020 7:10 PM
View all Business
Bob Mabena to be laid to rest today The icon, who passed away earlier this week, has been described as a giant in the media industry and the benchmark of radio. 15 August 2020 8:09 AM
His #BlackInMyDay comedy show is now on ... but Popps says: 'I am a shy person' Performer Mpho Modikoane says his stint as a call centre agent was not fun but "it prepares you for rejection". 14 August 2020 5:24 PM
702 bids farewell to Joanne Joseph Station Manager Thabisile Mbete says Joanne has contributed to, and shaped, important social and political narratives in SA 13 August 2020 5:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
Chris Nenzani has 22 days left and you wonder why he resigned - Telford Vice The writer says whenever the CSA outgoing chairperson was good on the transformation agenda but everything else is just a mess. 17 August 2020 1:53 PM
Pap en sous, Brad Binder 'have brought smiles to South Africans this week' Brent Lindeque, the founder of Good Things Guy, says Brad Binder has really made the country happy. 14 August 2020 2:33 PM
'The amount of support I have back home is incredible, says motorcyclist Binder Brad Binder has become the first South African to win a MotoGP premier class race. 13 August 2020 1:52 PM
View all Sport
Adele reveals a self-help book that helped in her weight loss transformation Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 August 2020 8:38 AM
Restaurant owner clapping back at online reviewer's criticism has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 August 2020 8:37 AM
[WATCH] 'It's a journey of self-discovery, you need a lot of perseverance' Lee Cole, who gained attention in 2017 for his cover of the hit ‘Akanamali’, joined Azania Mosaka for this week's 702 Unplugged. 14 August 2020 4:56 PM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: Gauteng COVID-19 recoveries reach almost 160,000 The number of national recoveries so far is 472,377, which translates to a recovery rate of 80%. Gauteng has 159,712 recoveries. 16 August 2020 9:03 PM
Beirut blast: 'Think of an apocalyptic movie, that is what it looks like' South African broadcaster living in Lebanon Mia Verdoorn Shamma reflects on how the country looks like after the two explosions. 7 August 2020 7:35 AM
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C. 6 August 2020 8:38 PM
View all World
Shoprite pulls the plug on Nigeria (pop 206m) – trouble for SA companies abroad? Shoprite is exiting the oil-rich but spending-money-poor nation. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 3 August 2020 6:34 PM
'The level of suppression has blocked many Zimbabweans from taking action' Zimbabwean human rights lawyer Doug Coltart says the brutality under President Emmerson Mnangagwa's regime is utterly horrific. 3 August 2020 5:29 PM
'More people are killed by Mnangagwa's security forces than in Mugabe's era' Crisis Group senior consultant for Southern Africa Piers Pigou says violent protests have claimed many lives since January 2019. 31 July 2020 12:57 PM
View all Africa
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work. 5 August 2020 8:54 PM
[WATCH] Why Nike's new tv advert is 'absolutely extraordinary' Nike's hit the mark, again, with its latest tv ad campaign. Branding expert Andy Rice awards it this week's hero's rating. 4 August 2020 8:09 PM
I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 3 August 2020 8:06 PM
View all Opinion
Home
Politics

Let us not reverse the gains made so far in fight against COVID-19 - Ramaphosa

17 August 2020 10:58 AM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
President Cyril Ramaphosa
From the Desk of the President
#Covid19
Lockdown Alert level 2

President Cyril Ramaphosa says in his column that none of us wants a return to the early days of extreme lockdown restrictions.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says in his weekly column that the gains South Africans have made thus far in containing the pandemic’s spread are not reversed.

"In the days, weeks and months that lie ahead, we must urgently focus our efforts on recovery. Our economy and our society has suffered a great deal. As we return to economic activity across almost all industries – and work to repair the damage done – we have a responsibility to not let our guard down as individuals, employers, communities, families, professionals, workers and citizens.

"None of us wants a return to the early days of extreme lockdown restrictions. We want to move on with our lives. We want our friends and loved ones to remain healthy and safe."

Ramaphosa added: "Our success rests on our ability to abide by these regulations and to ensure that we each behave carefully and responsibly. Every time we are considering any form of non-essential activity, we should ask: what is the risk of infection to ourselves and to others? Where there is a risk, even a slight one, it is better not to do it."

READ: From The Desk of the President - Monday, 17 August 2020


17 August 2020 10:58 AM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
President Cyril Ramaphosa
From the Desk of the President
#Covid19
Lockdown Alert level 2

More from Politics

cigarette-ashtray-smoking-smokers-tobacco-ban-123rf

'Cautious' Fita to persist with court action despite ban on tobacco being lifted

16 August 2020 2:43 PM

Chairperson Sinenhlanhla Mnguni says they welcome the announcement by Ramaphosa but regulations haven't been published yet.

Read More arrow_forward

whatsapp-image-2020-08-15-at-201925jpeg

Alcohol, cigarettes, gym and leisure permitted as Ramaphosa opens the economy

15 August 2020 9:02 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the entire country will move to alert Level 2 but warns of a COVID-19 resurgence.

Read More arrow_forward

Cyril Ramaphosa

[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation at 8pm tonight

15 August 2020 5:43 PM

According to the Presidency, the briefing will be on developments in SA's risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19.

Read More arrow_forward

ramaphosa-imbizojpg

Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses

15 August 2020 3:24 PM

This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Africans.

Read More arrow_forward

Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe

That he found money in my bag doesn't mean I got it from Guptas - Brian Molefe

14 August 2020 1:31 PM

The former Transnet CEO has denied the allegations and says he looks forward to appearing at the commission to give his side.

Read More arrow_forward

Mine mineworker mining gold platinum coal 123rfbusiness 123rf

'Widows of those killed days before Marikana massacre also waiting for justice'

14 August 2020 7:40 AM

EWN assignments editor Gia Nicolaides says days before the infamous massacre, 10 people were killed.

Read More arrow_forward

fuel-tank-petrol-car-motorist-driving-driver-refuelling-123rf

'Govt can't simply be a spectator if fuel retailers to survive drop in sales'

13 August 2020 6:50 PM

Namibia's government assisted Covid-hit retailers, but SA doesn't understand how the industry works says Reggie Sibiya (FRA CEO).

Read More arrow_forward

d1hsq8kwwaaxresjpg

'ANC executives, please, you have messed up. Get out,' says Bantu Holomisa

13 August 2020 6:08 PM

United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa has proposed that there be an interim government.

Read More arrow_forward

Mine mineworker mining gold platinum coal 123rfbusiness 123rf

Marikana massacre: 'Still no accountability for mineworkers killed 8 years ago'

13 August 2020 1:22 PM

EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana gives an update of a commemorative webinar dedicated to miners who died in Marikana.

Read More arrow_forward

Cyril Ramaphosa

Is Ramaphosa ready to announce Level 2? What an economist would like him to say

12 August 2020 6:51 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib Asset Management.

Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Chris Nenzani has 22 days left and you wonder why he resigned - Telford Vice

Sport

'We need to adhere to regulations more aggressively,' says top health official

Local

Restaurant industry relieved by move to Level 2 but says it's 5 weeks too late

Local

EWN Highlights

LIVE BLOG: What the COVID-19 level 2 regulations mean for you

17 August 2020 1:46 PM

US drug developer Novavax to start mid-stage COVID-19 vaccine experiment in SA

17 August 2020 1:26 PM

Lesotho stands to benefit most from SADC regional industrialisation strat-Majoro

17 August 2020 1:07 PM

