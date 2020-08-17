Let us not reverse the gains made so far in fight against COVID-19 - Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa says in his weekly column that the gains South Africans have made thus far in containing the pandemic’s spread are not reversed.
"In the days, weeks and months that lie ahead, we must urgently focus our efforts on recovery. Our economy and our society has suffered a great deal. As we return to economic activity across almost all industries – and work to repair the damage done – we have a responsibility to not let our guard down as individuals, employers, communities, families, professionals, workers and citizens.
"None of us wants a return to the early days of extreme lockdown restrictions. We want to move on with our lives. We want our friends and loved ones to remain healthy and safe."
Ramaphosa added: "Our success rests on our ability to abide by these regulations and to ensure that we each behave carefully and responsibly. Every time we are considering any form of non-essential activity, we should ask: what is the risk of infection to ourselves and to others? Where there is a risk, even a slight one, it is better not to do it."
READ: From The Desk of the President - Monday, 17 August 2020
