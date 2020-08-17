'We need to adhere to regulations more aggressively,' says top health official





President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the relaxation of the Coronavirus restrictions to level 2 from today as the country has reached the peak and moved beyond the inflexion point of the curve.

He added that fewer people were requiring admission in hospitals and the demand for coronavirus tests had dropped.

Deputy director-general at the Department of Health Dr Anban Pillay had a discussion with Mandy Weiner explaining that the health system is ready for level 2 lockdown but it is important that people still follow the necessary precautions as this does not mean the battle against the virus is over.

I think it is important listeners rate that there’s a lot that needs to be done in order to eradicate the virus infections and stop the spread. So we need to continue what we were doing and do them more effectively and more aggressively. Dr Anban Pillay, Deputy director-general-Department of Health

RELATED: Let us not reverse the gains made so far in fight against COVID-19 - Ramaphosa

Although South Africa still has the fifth-highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world and the most on the African continent, with 587, 345 infections and some 11,839 related deaths to date. The president mentioned that the actions taken by citizens over the last few months when they were following regulation protocols have reduced the rate of transmission.

Dr Pillay stressed that if people do not follow the regulations the country will follow other countries who have gone through different phases as they believed that they have won the coronavirus battle. He says South Africa needs to be careful or it will go back to being on lockdown.

We're quite concerned because in most of the countries that have already experienced this, you would have noted that when they move to a lower level of lockdown people understood that the virus is gone and misunderstood it and went out and partied within two to three weeks they had to reinstate many of these measures in order. Dr Anban Pillay, Deputy director-general-Department of Health

We need to continue with what we're doing and do much more in that area but open up the economy at the same time so people can earn a living and remember the virus has not eradicated. Dr Anban Pillay, Deputy director-general-Department of Health

Dr Pillay declares that human resources who will be able to respond effectively to the time of the surge and proper infrastructure is what most hospitals need in South Africa.

Listen below for the full interview ...